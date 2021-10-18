Dabang lady officer from whom the film director had reached the office to take inspiration

Isha secured All India 191 rank in UPSC in 2011. After this he took training from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. He got Madhya Pradesh cadre and was sent to Jabalpur duty as SSP.

If you have seen the film ‘Jai Gangaajal’, then actress Priyanka Chopra has played the role of a sharp and fearless police officer in it. Please tell that this character has been filmed on IPS Isha Pant. Isha Pant is known for her work with utmost fearlessness and honesty. Born on 23 June 1984, Isha’s father Bhagwat Pant was an engineer in BHEL.

All India 191 Rank in UPSC: Isha is the youngest of the four daughters of her father. Since childhood, mischievous Isha Pant did not make up her mind to join the police service from the very beginning. But after being inspired by his sister, he decided to join the police service. Due to hard work and perseverance, Isha secured All India 191 rank in UPSC in 2011. After this he took training from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy. Isha Pant got Madhya Pradesh cadre and was sent to Jabalpur duty as SSP.

When Prakash Jha reached the office: Isha Pant, who received the Best All Around Indian Police Service Probation Award in 2012, made a lot of headlines for her work. His exploits reached Bollywood and film producer Prakash Jha was very impressed. He decided to portray her as a strong police officer in his film Jai Gangaajal. With this, he went to Isha’s office and spent about 4 hours with her.

By the way, it is said that those who work honestly also get a lot of transfers. Same happened with Isha Pant. While assuming the post of DCP in Bangalore South East, Isha had to face 2 transfers within 4 days on 26 February 2020. Earlier he was to hold the post of CID SP. However, the state government issued an order on the morning of February 29, canceling his posting as SP, CID and continuing as DCP, South.