Dabangg 3 Actress Saiee Manjrekar dating Subhan Nadiadwala? Read the details! Dabangg 3 fame Saiee Manjrekar is dating this producer’s son?

Dabangg 3 Actress Saiee Manjrekar dating Subhan Nadiadwala? Read the details!

Many big news from Bollywood keeps on coming often and news of affair of many celebs comes to the fore. At this time Sai Manjrekar, daughter of actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, is in a lot of discussion. Saiee Manjrekar started with superstar Salman Khan’s film Dabangg 3 and at this time the discussion of their affair is in full swing. If reports are to be believed, Saiee Manjrekar’s name is being linked to Subhan Nadiadwala, son of producer, director Sajid Nadiadwala.

Yes, according to a report in Pinkvilla, Saiee Manjrekar and Subhan Nadiadwala met through Salman Khan, who shares a good relationship with Manjrekar and Nadiadwala.

It is learned that after this both of them started meeting and now this meeting has turned into love. It is also learned that Sai Manjrekar’s father Mahesh and Sajid Nadiadwala keep all the information about their relationship.

Subhan and Sai are not only dating each other but are also so serious about each other that they often hesitate to visit each other’s house. Although there is no confirmation on this,

We will wait for Saiee Manjrekar and Subhan Nadiadwala to officially confirm or deny it. Sai Manjrekar was well-liked with Salman Khan, but in the coming times, there is talk about whether she will be a part of a film. Sai Manjrekar is a wonderful actress.

Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:09 [IST]