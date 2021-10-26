dabur withdraw karwachauth campaign after social media controversy and bjp leader objection

Domestic FMCG company Dabur has withdrawn its advertisement on Karva Chauth after objection from Minister Narottam Mishra in Shivraj government. In which a gay couple was shown celebrating the festival of Karva Chauth in an ad campaign for Cream Bleach. The company has apologized unconditionally for this.

Dabur India tweeted from its Twitter account that the Karva Chauth campaign of Fame has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we apologize unconditionally for inadvertently hurting the sentiments of the people. The company also said in a statement that Dabur and Fame as a brand strives for diversity, inclusion and equality and we proudly endorse these values ​​within our organization.

The company further said that we understand that not everyone can agree with us and we respect those who have a different opinion. We do not intend to hurt any beliefs, customs, traditions and religion. If we have hurt anyone’s sentiments, we apologize for that. Along with this, the company said that we also thank the person who supported the campaign.

Fem’s Karwachauth campaign has been withdrawn from all social media handles and we unconditionally apologise for unintentionally hurting people’s sentiments. pic.twitter.com/hDEfbvkm45 — Dabur India Ltd (@DaburIndia) October 25, 2021

In fact, on Monday, Narottam Mishra, a minister in the Shivraj government of Madhya Pradesh, had objected to the Fame Bleach advertisement issued by Dabur, saying that I consider it a serious matter because an advertisement has been issued regarding the festival of Hinduism. At the same time, he said that today he is showing these lesbians breaking the fast of Karva Chauth. Tomorrow we will show two boys getting married. This is objectionable. So in this we have ordered the DGP to look into it and ask the company to remove the advertisement.

The Fame Cream advertisement released by Dabur Company showed two young women preparing for the Karva Chauth festival and both women applying bleach on each other’s faces. In the advertisement, both the women were seen discussing the importance of Karva Chauth and the reason for celebrating it. Later another woman comes to him and gifts a saree for both of them to wear. At night, both the women are seen facing each other like husband and wife. During this, both the women are shown as partners, after which the logo of Fame Cream appears in the advertisement and the voice over says ‘Glow with pride’. Earlier, after the objection of BJP leaders, Fab India had also withdrawn one of its advertisements. (with language inputs)