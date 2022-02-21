Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022- Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer, Pushpa, Kiara, Kriti wins big, See the complete list of winners | Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Know Best Actor, Actress, Film – Complete List of Winners

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held in Mumbai on Sunday, February 20. From Asha Parekh, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Lara Dutta to many stars were seen in the program. Here Hindi films, web series and television shows released in the year 2021 were honored.

Lucky Ali stunned with his evergreen song ‘O Sanam’. At the same time, actress Asha Parekh was honored for her outstanding contribution to the film industry. Looking at the list of awards, it can be said that Shershaah, Pushpa in films and Anupama in television shows were a hit.

Check out the full list of awards here-

Best International Feature Film – Another Round

Best Director – Ken Ghosh for State of Siege: Temple Attack

Best Cinematographer – Jayakrishna Gummadi for ‘Haseena Dilruba’

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Satish Kaushik for ‘Kaagaz’

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Aayush Sharma for ‘Antim’