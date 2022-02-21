Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022- Sidharth Malhotra, Ranveer, Pushpa, Kiara, Kriti wins big, See the complete list of winners | Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards: Know Best Actor, Actress, Film – Complete List of Winners
News
oi-Neeti Sudha
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held in Mumbai on Sunday, February 20. From Asha Parekh, Siddharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Lara Dutta to many stars were seen in the program. Here Hindi films, web series and television shows released in the year 2021 were honored.
Lucky Ali stunned with his evergreen song ‘O Sanam’. At the same time, actress Asha Parekh was honored for her outstanding contribution to the film industry. Looking at the list of awards, it can be said that Shershaah, Pushpa in films and Anupama in television shows were a hit.
Check out the full list of awards here-
Best International Feature Film – Another Round
Best Director – Ken Ghosh for State of Siege: Temple Attack
Best Cinematographer – Jayakrishna Gummadi for ‘Haseena Dilruba’
Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Satish Kaushik for ‘Kaagaz’
Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom
Best Actor in a Negative Role – Aayush Sharma for ‘Antim’
Best Film, Actor, Actress
People’s Choice Best Actor – Abhimanyu Dassani
People’s Choice Best Actress – Radhika Madan
Best Film – Shershaah
Best Actor – Ranveer Singh for ’83’
Best Actress – Kriti Sanon for ‘Mimi’
Pushpa became film of the year
Best Debut – Ahan Shetty for Tadap
Film of the Year – Pushpa
Best Web Series – Candy
Best Actor in a Web Series – Manoj Bajpayee for ‘The Family Man 2’
Best Actress in a Web Series – Raveena Tandon for ‘Aranyak’
tv show anupama ki dhoom
Best Playback Singer Male – Vishal Mishra
Best Playback Singer Female – Kanika Kapoor
Best Short Film – ‘Pauli’
Best Television Series of the Year – Anupama
Television’s Best Actor, Actress
Best Actor in a Television Series – Shaheer Sheikh for ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’
Best Actress in a Television Series – Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya
Most Promising Actor in a Television Series – Dheeraj Dhoopar
Most Promising Actress in a Television Series – Rupali Ganguly
critics award
Critics Best Film – Sardar Udham
Critics Best Actor – Sidharth Malhotra for ‘Shershaah’
Critics Best Actress – Kiara Advani for ‘Sher Shah’
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 was held in Mumbai on 20th February 2022, Sunday. Here see the complete list of winners.
Story first published: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:15 [IST]
