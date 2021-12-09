Daddys Luder Wiki, Age, Bio, Height, Biography, Wikipedia, Pics, Net worth



Actress & Model Daddys Luder was born on 15 March 1985 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Daddys Luder age 36 years. She completed her graduation in Frankfurt, Germany. Her father and mother’s name is unknown. DaddysLuder began her career in the AV video industry in 2015 by posting videos on the premium website. Now, she earns around $100k- $150k USD a year from social media, paid websites, product affiliates, AV video selling.

Daddys Luder is one of the famous German AV Actress and social media stars. She is well known on AV video websites, Twitter, Instagram for her beautiful figure, short videos & clips. She has huge followers on Instagram and Twitter. DaddysLuder has more than 6k followers on Instagram and over 5K followers on Twitter. She loves acting, traveling, modeling, Shopping, etc.

Personal Info Details Name Daddys Luder Age 36 Years Date of Birth 15 March 1985 Profession AV Actress, PS Model Net Worth $100k- $200k USD Career Start and End 2015 to Present Family Father – Unknown

Mom- Unknown Nickname DaddysLuder Hometown Frankfurt am Main, Germany Place of Birth Frankfurt am Main, Germany Current City Frankfurt, Germany Phone Number Unknown Whatsapp Number Unknown Email Unknown Educational Qualification Graduated School Unknown College Unknown Boyfriend / Husband Name Unknown Height 5 ft 4 in (163 cm) Weight 124lbs (56kg) Figure Size 34C-24-33 Bra Size 34C Feet & Shoe Size 7 Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Zodiac Sign Pisces Ethnicity White / Caucasian Religion Unknown Nationality German Hobbies Travelling, Shopping Instagram @DaddysLuderOfficial (6k Followers) Twitter @DaddysLuder (5k Followers) Facebook @DaddysLuder (Followers) TikTok @DaddysLuder (Followers) Snapchat @daddysluder Videos @DaddysLuder Official Website None Movies None Awards None

DaddysLuder has been interested in modeling since childhood. She has huge Subscribers on premium websites and social media. In the beginning, her video views were very less but still, Daddys Luder kept making AV videos and uploading videos on premium websites. Shortly after the start of the AV entertainment industry, She has won over the heart of many viewers with her unique performance. And within a few months, Daddys Luder’s video went viral, resulting in a huge increase in her followers. She became very popular in a few months. Then her popularity increasing sharply on social media.

DaddysLuder Education

DaddysLuder completed her schooling and graduated from Frankfurt, Germany.

Daddys Luder Net Worth

Daddys Luder earns money from various sources such as Acting, Modeling, product Affiliate, Sponsorship, paid/premium videos, AV video selling, and premium chatting. DaddysLuder did no share her Earning details publically, from various sources her Net Worth is approximately $100k- $150k USD annually.

Daddys Luder has big fan followers on Instagram (6k followers), Twitter (5k Followers), TikTok, Facebook, and other paid AV video websites. Every day DaddysLuder shares fashion photos, personal lifestyle, Short videos, professional photoshoots, event appearances. Day by day her popularity increasing sharply.

You can contact Daddys Luder through social media profile private messages. Her Email ID: But, She did not share her personal Phone Number or Contact Number, or Whatsapp Number publically.

Daddys Luder Family

Daddys Luder’s father’s Name unknown he is a businessman and her mother’s name unknown she is a homemaker.

