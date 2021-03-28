DAILY 3 GB DATA LESS THAN 10 RUPEE

Jio Prepaid Recharge New plans are issued by the company from time to time, in which you can get 3 GB data per day through the plan of Rs 3499 for the year.

New Delhi. Jio’s Prepaid Plans are very economical than the plans of other companies, this is the reason why people still want to use Jio only. By the way, Reliance Jio has given more than one recharge plan for its customers. Jio Prepaid Recharge Plan 2021) but with the help of this plan of Jio, 3 GB internet data can be enjoyed per day.

Jio Prepaid 3,499 Recharge Plan

In Jio’s Rs 3499 plan, 365 days i.e. for 1 year, 3 GB data per day, unlimited calls and SMS can be availed. If we talk about the whole year, then 1095 GB data will be available and it will be high speed data. Even after it is over, you will be able to use the Internet provided that the Internet will be of slow speed ie 64 Kbps speed.

Other features of Jio

In Jio’s 3499 prepaid plan, along with data and unlimited calls, facilities like Jio Tv, Jio Cinema, Jio News and Jio Security will also be available for 1 year. If all these facilities are seen on a day to day basis, then you have to pay only Rs 9.58 for a day.

If we talk about the plans of other companies in the same way, then the plans of Airtel and Vodafone Idea also prove to be somewhat expensive and it is difficult to get the same facility as Jio. Apart from this, the biggest feature of Reliance Jio is that if it is over while using high speed internet, then low speed data is also available unlimited. So your little remaining work which can stop due to the exhaustion of data will not stop, which will get rid of the problem of having to recharge separately. This feature is not available in Airtel and Vodafone Idea.