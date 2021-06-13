Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For June 13, 2021 – Winning Numbers

On day-to-day basis Lotto is one among the many in type lotteries of South Africa. SA On day-to-day basis lotto is held every evening at 9 pm SAST. You may perchance perchance perchance perchance acquire the lottery ticket from a inside attain lottery outlet. The product sales of the lottery shut at 20: 30 hours (8: 30 PM) every day. The Jackpot is estimated every day in accordance to anticipated product sales and 50% of the product sales is allotted to the prize pool.

SA On day-to-day basis Lotto outcomes for June 13, 2021

SA every day lotto outcomes at the moment will seemingly be launched at 9: 15 pm. Should you’ll want acquired participated in at the moment’s lottery, it is seemingly you will perchance perchance take a look at once more virtually within the current day for SA every day lotto outcomes. Should you protect a prize, you’ll want acquired a yr’s time from the date of the scheme to come back ahead and fetch your winnings.

Earlier SA On day-to-day basis lotto outcomes

June 12 Results: 01, 06, 09, 17, 35

Prize winners: 92,811

Prize Cash: R1,051,783.20

June 11 Results: 04, 06, 12, 28, 32

Prize winners: 116,006

Prize Cash: R1,293,646.40

June 9 Results: 04, 15, 16, 35, 36

Prize winners: 98,487

Prize Cash: R1,116,960.40

What’s the Prize Cash?

The prize money of the SA On day-to-day basis Lotto is not fastened. It retains fluctuating between R200,000 and R1000,000. SA On day-to-day basis Lotto is a sport that’s assured to current away all of its prize money in every scheme, as a result of the jackpot rolls all the way down to the following class if it is a methods not often received.

Play?

To play On day-to-day basis Lotto, you’ll want acquired to decide out 5 numbers from 1 to 36. You may perchance perchance perchance perchance take grasp of your possess numbers or go for a speedy decide. The potential for a speedy decide is a random choice generated by the pc. It charges R3 per play. You may perchance perchance perchance perchance play on-line or by visiting any effectively-behaved lottery retailer. When the scheme takes function, 5 profitable numbers are chosen by a Random Quantity Generator (RNG).

