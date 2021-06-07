Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For June 6, 2021 – Winning Numbers

Every single day Lotto is certainly certainly one of many present lotteries of South Africa. SA Every single day lotto is held each evening at 9 pm SAST. You’ll additionally uncover the lottery mark from a inside attain lottery outlet. The gross sales of the lottery shut at 20: 30 hours (8: 30 PM) on daily basis. The Jackpot is estimated on daily basis in accordance with anticipated gross sales and 50% of the gross sales is allotted to the prize pool.

SA Every single day Lotto outcomes for June 6, 2021

SA each day lotto outcomes this present day will doubtless be launched at 9: 15 pm. Whilst you occur to would possibly presumably doubtless even trustworthy get participated on this day’s lottery, you would possibly presumably doubtless even evaluate discount quickly for SA each day lotto outcomes. Whilst you occur to amass a prize, you would possibly presumably doubtless even trustworthy get a twelve months’s time from the date of the design to return forward and safe your winnings.

Outdated SA Every single day lotto outcomes

June 2 Outcomes: 11, 15, 23, 26, 36

Prize winners: 104,756

Prize Cash: R1,193,078.20

June 1 Outcomes: 05, 08, 15, 31, 34

Prize winners: 115,685

Prize Cash: R1,351,883.00

June 3 Outcomes: 04, 06, 16, 26

Prize winners: 108,996

Prize Cash: R1,282,035.30

What is the Prize Cash?

The prize cash of the SA Every single day Lotto is not mounted. It retains fluctuating between R200,000 and R1000,000. SA Every single day Lotto is a recreation that’s assured to offer away all of its prize cash in each design, as a result of the jackpot rolls all the way down to the next class whether it is not obtained.

Strategies to Play?

To play Every single day Lotto, you will must protect 5 numbers from 1 to 36. You’ll additionally protect your keep numbers or proceed for a quick possess. The selection of a quick possess is a random resolution generated by the pc. It costs R3 per play. You’ll additionally play on-line or by visiting any authentic lottery retailer. When the design takes uncover 22 scenario, 5 profitable numbers are chosen by a Random Quantity Generator (RNG).

Every single day Lotto is certainly certainly one of many present lotteries of South Africa. SA Every single day lotto is held each evening at 9 pm SAST. You’ll additionally uncover the lottery mark from a inside attain lottery outlet. The gross sales of the lottery shut at 20: 30 hours (8: 30 PM) on daily basis. The Jackpot is estimated on daily basis in accordance with anticipated gross sales and 50% of the gross sales is allotted to the prize pool.