Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For May 23, 2021 – Winning Numbers

Day-to-day Lotto is one among many typical lotteries of South Africa. SA Day-to-day lotto is held each evening at 9 pm SAST. You presumably also can fetch the lottery value from a close-by lottery outlet. The gross sales of the lottery shut at 20: 30 hours (8: 30 PM) on every day basis. The Jackpot is estimated on every day basis in accordance with anticipated gross sales and 50% of the gross sales is allotted to the prize pool.

SA Day-to-day Lotto outcomes for Can also 23, 2021

SA day after day lotto outcomes today can be introduced at 9: 15 pm. Within the occasion that you simply simply would per likelihood even have gotten participated on this day's lottery, that you simply simply would per likelihood examine abet quickly for SA day after day lotto outcomes. Within the occasion you acquire a prize, that you simply simply would per likelihood even have gotten a 300 and sixty 5 days's time from the date of the plot to come back abet ahead and accumulate your winnings.

Previous SA Day-to-day lotto outcomes

April 18 2021 Outcomes: 01, 15, 20, 21, 24

Prize winners: 61,070

Prize Cash: R693,807.10

April 17 2021 Outcomes: 03, 13, 20, 24, 29

Prize winners: 93,055

Prize Cash: R1,085,009.50

April 16 2021 outcomes: 04, 07, 25, 29, 30

prize winners: 1,20,567

Prize Cash: R1,349,205.90

What’s the Prize Cash?

The prize money of the SA Day-to-day Lotto is now not mounted. It retains fluctuating between R200,000 and R1000,000. SA Day-to-day Lotto is a sport that’s assured to offer away all of its prize money in each plot, as a result of the jackpot rolls all the way down to the subsequent class whether or not it is a ways now not obtained.

How that you simply simply would per likelihood Play?

To play Day-to-day Lotto, you would favor to arrange 5 numbers from 1 to 36. You would possibly effectively purchase your take in numbers or resolve for a brief take. The choice of a brief take is a random choice generated by the pc. It prices R3 per play. That you’d per likelihood play on-line or by visiting any reliable lottery retailer. When the plot takes assign, 5 successful numbers are chosen by a Random Amount Generator (RNG).

