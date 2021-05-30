Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For May 30, 2021 – Winning Numbers

Daily Lotto is most certainly probably the most normal lotteries of South Africa. SA Daily lotto is held each evening at 9 pm SAST. It is most certainly you will perchance effectively perchance fetch the lottery value from a discontinuance by lottery outlet. The gross sales of the lottery discontinuance at 20: 30 hours (8: 30 PM) on on every day basis basis. The Jackpot is estimated on on every day basis basis in accordance to anticipated gross sales and 50% of the gross sales is allotted to the prize pool.

SA Daily Lotto outcomes for Can even merely 30, 2021

SA every day lotto outcomes as of late will most certainly be introduced at 9: 15 pm. Should you beget participated in as of late’s lottery, it is most certainly you will perchance perchance verify befriend shortly for SA every day lotto outcomes. Should you draw discontinuance a prize, you beget a 12 months’s time from the date of the draw to return forward and obtain your winnings.

Earlier SA Daily lotto outcomes

April 18 2021 Outcomes: 01, 15, 20, 21, 24

Prize winners: 61,070

Prize Cash: R693,807.10

April 17 2021 Outcomes: 03, 13, 20, 24, 29

Prize winners: 93,055

Prize Cash: R1,085,009.50

April 16 2021 outcomes: 04, 07, 25, 29, 30

prize winners: 1,20,567

Prize Cash: R1,349,205.90

What is the Prize Cash?

The prize money of the SA Daily Lotto is not mounted. It retains fluctuating between R200,000 and R1000,000. SA Daily Lotto is a sport that’s assured to offer away all of its prize money in each draw, as a result of the jackpot rolls right down to the following class whether or not it isn’t all the time obtained.

How one can Play?

To play Daily Lotto, you beget to make a special 5 numbers from 1 to 36. It is most certainly you will perchance perchance fill your fill numbers or go for a speedy choose. The likelihood of a speedy choose is a random choice generated by the pc. It prices R3 per play. It is most certainly you will perchance perchance play on-line or by visiting any dependable lottery retailer. When the draw takes trouble, 5 profitable numbers are chosen by a Random Quantity Generator (RNG).

