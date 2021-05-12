Daily Lotto South Africa Lottery Results For May 9, 2021 – Winning Numbers

Every day Lotto is without doubt one of the essential neatly-appreciated lotteries of South Africa. SA Every day lotto is held each night time at 9 pm SAST. That you simply would possibly per likelihood additionally procure the lottery mark from a close-by lottery outlet. The product sales of the lottery shut at 20: 30 hours (8: 30 PM) day-to-day. The Jackpot is estimated day-to-day in response to anticipated product sales and 50% of the product sales is allotted to the prize pool.

SA Every day Lotto outcomes for May per likelihood per likelihood per likelihood even 9, 2021

SA day-to-day lotto outcomes these days will likely be introduced at 9: 15 pm. Can beget to you per likelihood would possibly per likelihood per likelihood even beget participated in these days’s lottery, that you simply simply would possibly per likelihood have the choice to test once more quickly for SA day-to-day lotto outcomes. Can beget to you internet a prize, you per likelihood can in fact beget a one yr’s time from the date of the scheme to realize ahead and procure your winnings.

Outdated SA Every day lotto outcomes

April 18 2021 Outcomes: 01, 15, 20, 21, 24

Prize winners: 61,070

Prize Cash: R693,807.10

April 17 2021 Outcomes: 03, 13, 20, 24, 29

Prize winners: 93,055

Prize Cash: R1,085,009.50

April 16 2021 outcomes: 04, 07, 25, 29, 30

prize winners: 1,20,567

Prize Cash: R1,349,205.90

What is the Prize Cash?

The prize cash of the SA Every day Lotto is no longer mounted. It retains fluctuating between R200,000 and R1000,000. SA Every day Lotto is a recreation that is assured to current away all of its prize cash in each scheme, because the jackpot rolls all of the draw right down to the next class whether it is no longer acquired.

Tips on the way to Play?

To play Every day Lotto, you have to to understand 5 numbers from 1 to 36. That you simply would possibly per likelihood additionally put your individual numbers or depart for a speedy seize. The probability of a speedy seize is a random fairly fairly a little bit of generated by the pc. It prices R3 per play. That you simply would possibly per likelihood additionally play on-line or by visiting any gracious lottery retailer. When the scheme takes area, 5 successful numbers are chosen by a Random Amount Generator (RNG).

