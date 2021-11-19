daily use or multipurpose these great laptops are available within 30 thousand rupees

We are going to give information about such laptops with a range of 30 thousand rupees. Which will fit in your budget and you can also rely on these laptops.

Due to the Corona epidemic, many offices have adopted work from home. In such a situation, if you have trouble working with the old laptop and you want to upgrade the laptop. So there are many good laptops in the market. Whose price range starts around 50 thousand rupees. But due to low budget you cannot buy these laptops. In such a situation, we are going to give you information about such laptops with a range of 30 thousand rupees. Which will fit in your budget and you can also rely on these laptops. So let’s know about some such laptops…

Lenovo 82C6000KIH – The price of this Lenovo laptop is Rs 26,990. It sports a 14-inch HD display and is powered by AMD Ryzen 3 3250U paired with Radeon graphics. The device comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM along with 1TB of storage and runs DOS.

Avita PURA 9220e – This laptop can be purchased for Rs 24,990. It has a 14-inch HD TFT IPS display and is powered by AMD APU Dual Core A6 processor. This laptop comes with 256GB SSD with 8GB RAM. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 Home operating system.

Lenovo Ideapad D330 10IGM – You can buy this second laptop from Lenovo for only Rs 25,990. In this you will get a 10.1-inch IPS LCD display. Whose resolution is 1280×800. N4000 processor has been used in this Lenovo laptop. Along with this, 64GB eMMC storage will be available in the laptop with 4GB of RAM. At the same time, this laptop runs on Windows 10 Home operating system.

Also read: These great smartphones are available in 25 thousand rupees! Know – what are your meanings

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 – The price of this laptop from Dell is Rs 27,990. In which you will get a 15.6-inch anti-glare LED HD display. This laptop is powered by AMD Athlon Gold 3150U processor. Which is paired with Radeon graphics. This laptop comes with 4GB DDR4 RAM which is paired with 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. In this laptop you will get Windows 10 operating system.

Also read: These Earbuds Come Under Rs 1500, Long Lasting Battery With Stylish Look

HP Chromebook 14a na0003tu – The price of this laptop is Rs 27,990. In which 14-inch HD WLED display has been given and its resolution is 1366×768 pixels. This laptop is powered by Celeron N4020 processor which is paired with UHD Graphics 600. Along with this, 4GB RAM and 64GB EMMC storage have been given in the laptop. This laptop runs on Google Chrome OS.