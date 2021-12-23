Dakuaan Da Munda 2 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Dakuaan Da Munda 2 Movie (2022):Dakuaan Da Munda 2 is an Indian upcoming Punjabi language action adventure film directed by Mandeep Benipal. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 4 March 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

N/A

Dakuaan Da Munda 2 Movie Details:

Movies Name : Dakuaan Da Munda 2 (2022)

: Dakuaan Da Munda 2 (2022) Genre: Action, Adventure

Action, Adventure Release Date: 4 March 2022

4 March 2022 Director : Mandeep Benipal

: Mandeep Benipal Producer: Ravneet Kaur Chahal

Ravneet Kaur Chahal Production: N/A

N/A Writer : Manga Singh Antal

: Manga Singh Antal Music: N/A

N/A Language: Punjabi

Punjabi Watch on: Theatres

Dakuaan Da Munda 2 Cast?

Raj Singh Jhinger

Nishawn Bhullar

Japji Khaira

Dev Kharoud

Dakuaan Da Munda 2 Official Trailer

Dakuaan Da Munda 2 Official Trailer Coming soon.

