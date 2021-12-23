Dakuaan Da Munda 2 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Dakuaan Da Munda 2 Movie (2022):Dakuaan Da Munda 2 is an Indian upcoming Punjabi language action adventure film directed by Mandeep Benipal. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 4 March 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
N/A
Dakuaan Da Munda 2 Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Dakuaan Da Munda 2 (2022)
- Genre: Action, Adventure
- Release Date: 4 March 2022
- Director: Mandeep Benipal
- Producer: Ravneet Kaur Chahal
- Production: N/A
- Writer: Manga Singh Antal
- Music: N/A
- Language: Punjabi
- Watch on: Theatres
Dakuaan Da Munda 2 Cast?
- Raj Singh Jhinger
- Nishawn Bhullar
- Japji Khaira
- Dev Kharoud
Dakuaan Da Munda 2 Official Trailer
Dakuaan Da Munda 2 Official Trailer Coming soon.
