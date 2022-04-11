Dalbec’s HR helps Red Sox avoid sweep, beat Yankees 4-3



NEW YORK – Red Sox slugger Bobby Dalbeck didn’t homer until the 19th game of his rookie season last year, a recession that took him almost to May.

“Oh, I remember,” he quipped.

He will remember it better.

Dalback hit a tiebreaking single homer in the sixth inning and Boston avoided a season-opening sweep against his longtime rival with a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

Boston blew a multi-run lead in the first two games of the series and did so again on Sunday. This time around, the Red Sox are back, with Dalback connecting with Clark Smith (0-1), the first of his season.

The Red Sox finished an eight-game regular-season skid against New York – an extension that did not include their win in last year’s AL wild-card game. Opponents will not play until July 6.

Rookie right-arm Cutter Crawford (1-1) threw two of Boston’s 5 2/3 scoreless relief innings for his first major league win, and Jake Dickman pitched ninth for his first save. JD Martinez had an RBI double, one of the team’s five hits.

New York’s Anthony Rizo made it 3-for-two with a two-run single in the fourth, with the Yankees scoring newcomers Isaiah Kinar-Falefa and Jose Trevino after starting the innings with their first hits on the pinstripe.

Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton got upset early in the season. Rizzo had one hit and walked twice, and Stanton had three hits. Both have made home runs in each of the first two games in New York. Stanton went deep into the post-season six games against the Red Sox.

The committee is getting closer to starting the Boston year, and Dykman has certainly earned himself another ninth-inning look. Sidearm-slinging left-arm Aaron Jazz was out for the ninth opener on 11 pitches, then Stanton and Joey Gallo also got the swing.

“He’s absolutely awful,” said Red Sox starter Tanner Hawke.

Last season Dalback hit 25 homers as a Rocky but batted .240 in 133 games with 156 strikeouts. He improved dramatically in the second half, posting a .955 OPS and driving 42 runs in 61 games. The 26-year-old said he learned late last year how to correct quickly when his swing was out, something that helped him get back on the weekend after striking four times in the first two games in Boston.

Manager Alex Cora said, “In August and September, whenever he got a pitch that he could handle, he put quite a good swing in it.” “And it was a really good one.”

Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery lifted Xander Bogaerts’ 103 mph ground from his left knee and fell to the ground in the first inning. He stayed in the game but doubled Martinez’s RBI at the next at-bat and trailed 2-0 after the first top.

Montgomery completed 3 1/3 innings with three balls. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Montgomery’s knee X-ray was negative, but his left arm became stiff after the game. He will be re-evaluated on Monday.

“Of course it was disturbing to see him walk around in pain like that,” Boone said. “It’s a bold attempt to stop it.”

New York forced the Hawks to throw 31 pitches at the bottom of the innings but kept the bases loaded. The first inning took 37 minutes, part of another slow Sox-Yanks game that lasted 3:40.

Yankees lead man Josh Donaldson has been looked out for three times for the first time in his career. All three have come out against Haq.

New York has 11 runners trapped on Sunday and 25 in the three-match series.

Boston’s Christian Arroyo started his first major league right-back and trailed to take a hit from seventh-place Gleber Torres.

The Red Sox used six pitches and New York needed five. The teams have come together for 31 pitching changes in the three-match set.

“It wasn’t nice to see, was it?” Dr. Cora.

Tall company

The St. Peters men’s basketball team was honored before the game for an unexpected run in the Elite Eight. Senior forward Casey Endefo provided a strike for the official first pitch.

Stay close

The Red Sox signed right-handed reliever Garrett Whitlock for $ 18.75 million, a four-year deal throughout Sunday 2023-26 that includes two club options and an escalator that could add up to a total of 44.5 million over six seasons.

Instructor’s room

Red Sox: The new 2B Trevor Story was out of lineup and away from the team with flu-like symptoms. A COVID-19 test returned negative. … RHP Matt Burns stayed out with a tight back, but Boston thought he might be ready to pitch on Monday.

Yankees: C. Ben Rortwatt is expected to increase his activity on Monday as he returns from the right oblique muscle. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Coming next

Red Sox: Start a three-game set in Detroit on Monday. RHP Michael Wacha (3-5, 5.05 ERA in 2021) will face RHP Matt Manning (4-7, 5.80). Former Red Sox LHP Eduardo Rodriguez pitched for the Tigers on Wednesday.

Yankees: Open a four-game series at home against the hot-hitting Blue Jays on Monday night. RHP’s Jameson Taylon (8-6, 4.30) faces Toronto RHP Alec Manoh (9-2, 3.22).