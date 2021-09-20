Dalit CM in Punjab: Dalit CM in Punjab, BJP slams Congress, BJP leaders say Congress has always cheated Dalits, Dalit CMs have been appointed in Punjab to deceive people, BJP says Congress is using Dalits: BJP challenges Congress, if you have the courage, Declare Channy as the face of the 2022 elections.

The BJP has said that it is the Congress’ instinct to make a Dalit chief minister in Punjab. BJP leaders said that Congress has always cheated Dalits. Short-lived Dalit chief ministers have been made in Punjab. The BJP said that the Congress was using Dalits.

Dalits make up 32 per cent of the population in Punjab. Making the Congress a Dalit chief minister before the elections is being considered as a big step. But, the BJP feels this is a fraud. Speaking to NBT, BJP’s Punjab state president Ashwani Sharma said, “Congratulations to Charanjit Singh Channy.” But, the intentions of the Congress are in doubt. Congress has put him in the role of a night batsman.

Sharma said the Congress Punjab in-charge has also said that the 2022 elections will be fought under Sidhu’s leadership. It is clear from this that the Congress has made him the Chief Minister to stop the internal conflict for a while.

Out of 117 seats in Punjab, 69 are in Malwa alone.

No Dalit love was awakened

The BJP leader said that the Congress had not awakened any Dalit love. This will be seen in the future as well. If the Congress has the guts and the affection for the Dalits, then why not declare Channy as the face of the 2022 elections?

Sharma said that the Dalit community has suffered the most during the Congress regime. “We will tell the people the truth about the Congress and by the way, the people of Punjab are keeping a close eye on all this,” he said. People understand why the Congress took this decision.

“We have to keep our promises to the people of Punjab,” Rahul Gandhi congratulated Channy

Congress is cheating the Dalit community

BJP’s Punjab in-charge Dushyant Gautam said that the Congress was betraying the Dalit community. The Congress has done the same before. In Maharashtra, first Sushil Kumar Shinde was made the Chief Minister and then Vilasrao Deshmukh after the elections.

Gautam said there are many such examples. The Congress did the same to Jagjivan Rama. He continued to collect votes by showing his face, but he was never respected. The BJP leader said the Congress had violated the constitution and imposed a state of emergency.

Gautam said that the Congress never respected Babasaheb Ambedkar. Deceived them. He was not allowed to reach Parliament and contested elections against him. The Congress did not allow him to build a mausoleum or a museum. Dalit chief ministers are said to be harassing women, which is stigmatizing Dalits.