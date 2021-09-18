Dalit Dialogue: Uttar Pradesh: After Brahmins, SP will now address Dalits, ‘Dalit Dialogue’ will start from September 1

Before the forthcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, all the major parties in the state, including the BJP and the BSP, are busy getting a Brahmin vote bank. At the same time, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has started an exercise to bring Dalits under its wing. As a result, the SP will start a Dalit dialogue program from September 19.The Samajwadi Party’s Dalit dialogue program, which will start on September 19, will be organized by SP’s Lohia Vahini. Dr. Ram Karan Nirmal, State President, Lohia Vahini, said that the program to reach out to Dalits and interact with them would continue till September 27. UP will operate in Kanpur, Auraiya, Kannauj, Farrukhabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Firozabad, Agra and Mathura. An appeal will be made through the Dalit dialogue to ensure the victory of the SP in the forthcoming elections.

Lohia Vahini will take the wrong policies of BJP to the people

Dr. Ram Karan Nirmal, State President, Lohia Vahini, informed that efforts would be made to connect the Dalit community during the Dalit Dialogue Program starting in various districts of UP. For this, work will be done to convey the wrong policies of the present BJP government to the Dalit community. In addition, the slogan of ‘Lohia Vahini Kare Samvad-Ayaga Phir Samajwad’ will be given to re-establish the Akhilesh government in Uttar Pradesh in 2022. Not only this, the plans and policies of the SP government will also be made public.