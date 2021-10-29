Dalit family thrashed for entering temple, 5 in custody, police in search of 15

In Kutch, Gujarat, a Dalit family has been beaten up for entering a temple. Five people have been detained in this case. Police is still looking for more than a dozen people in this case.

In Kutch, Gujarat, a Dalit family was thrashed by some people just because they had gone to a temple to have darshan of God. Police have registered a case against 20 people in this case. Along with this, five accused have also been taken into custody.

Six members of a Dalit family were allegedly attacked by a group of 20 people three days ago in a village in Bhachau taluka of Gandhidham city of Kutch. After which the Gujarat Police has detained five accused in this case till Friday evening. The injured persons have claimed that they have been systematically targeted after entering the Ram temple, during a function organized by another community at the temple. Police said it is investigating the allegations leveled by the victims.

Giving information about the matter, the police said that after the attack, six people have been admitted to the Civil Hospital in Bhuj. In this attack, his head and other parts have been attacked with sharp weapons. According to the police, there were two incidents of attack in Ner village of Bhachau taluka on the morning of October 26, in which a group of 20 people attacked the first Dalit family with cattle and farms. Then entered his house.

In the first incident, victim Govind Vaghela has claimed that he came to know around 10 am on October 26 that cattle had entered his farm in the village. Victim Vaghela said- They asked us why we entered the Ram temple on October 20, when a consecration ceremony was going on. They stole my cell phone and attacked the autorickshaw so that we could not seek help. Told me that they were going to the village to kill my father. Eventually the police saved us, who took us to the hospital”.

Two FIRs have been registered against 20 accused in connection with the incident. In these FIRs IPC sections 307 for attempt to murder, 323 for causing hurt, 324 for causing hurt with dangerous weapons, 120B for criminal conspiracy, 506 for criminal intimidation, 294B for obscenity, rioting sections And a case has been registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.