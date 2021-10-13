Dalit youth lynched in Rajasthan leader of CM Gehlot party said barbarism

MLA Jignesh Mevani tweeted that the incident in Rajasthan is extremely disturbing. There is an appeal to the government to take action on this on priority.

There are reports of social discrimination and atrocities against Dalits in the country almost daily. Despite all the laws and awareness campaigns, it is not being strictly stopped. Because of this, many political parties also do their politics by making it an issue.

Recently, a similar incident took place in Rajasthan, in which a Dalit youth Jagdish Meghwal was thrashed to death for allegedly having a love affair with the wife of a neighbour. It is also being told that those who are responsible for his death shared the video of his beating on social media.

After the incident, it became a big issue among the political parties. Independent MLA from Gujarat jignesh mevani After the beating, tweeted the video of the murder and appealed to the Rajasthan government to take strict action against the culprits. He also requested the government to look into it as a priority. He tweeted, “Very disturbing incident is coming to the fore from Rajasthan, where a poor Dalit youth was brutally murdered. Quick action should be taken on this and immediate action should be taken against the culprits. I request the Rajasthan government to take this on priority. This vandalism is not allowed anywhere.”

Describing the incident as Lakhimpur Kheri, the BJP has questioned the law and order of the Congress government of Rajasthan. On the other hand, CM Ashok Gehlot said, “Such foolish people have become BJP functionaries, who do not understand how to react to any incident, no one has gone to the dead youth’s house. They are sitting here and want to be in the news.”

BJP, on the other hand, says that three people of his party, led by MLA Madan Dilawar, met the victim’s family at their house. During this, they told that there was a dispute over money behind the murder, the matter of illicit relationship is false. “The collector and SP of Hanumangarh (behind the murder) have misled the people and action should be taken against them,” Madan Dilawar was quoted as saying by PTI.

The incident took place on October 7 last in Prempura village of Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan. There is an atmosphere of tension in the area as the video of the incident went viral. The attackers brutally beat up the youth. The video shows the young man being given water, and then repeatedly being beaten up with sticks. However, the police have arrested the accused.