Dallas mayor Eric Johnson wants America’s Team and another team in his city



The Dallas Cowboys still proudly carry the mark, albeit privately, the American team. But the mayor of Dallas believes the Cowboys should not be his city’s exclusive party.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson recently went on a media tour, specifically campaigning to get a second party to the South Dallas metropolitan area.

Johnson tweeted, “We need an AFC team that will play in South Dallas.” “It would never ask for a presence or support from a fan base or Dallas City. Dallas vs. Dallas Super Bowl in the city of Dallas … who wouldn’t want to see?”

“So which AFC team do you want to go to South Dallas? Charger or Jaguar?”

It is imaginative. But also interesting.

The NFL has not officially discussed removing the Jaguar or charger for several years. When the Chargers moved from San Diego to Los Angeles, they finally signed a 20-year lease to play at SoFi Stadium in LA, although they have a 10-year option that comes in 2030.

Moving a team or expanding to Dallas would require a three-quarters vote of league owners, including cowboy owner Jerry Jones, who may or may not like the idea of ​​competing with a new party for local revenue.

Jones is very strong and persuasive and can bring other owners voting blocks to agree with him on multiple issues in the league so if he is against this idea, he is virtually dead on arrival.

But Johnson is not disappointed.

“If a deal can be made that benefits the NFL, the other owners, Dallas City and possibly the Cowboys, it’s not wise,” Johnson said. “But here’s the thing: all the stakeholders I’ve mentioned, except Jerry Jones, if it benefits all stakeholders, does that mean a deal can’t / shouldn’t happen?

“I’m not so sure … and it’s my job as mayor to ask such questions when my city and its residents benefit. I’m a sports fan and a Dallas lover. If both LA and NY can support an NFC and an AFC team , Then the football capital Dallas must be able to! “

There are other cities, including San Antonio, St. Louis, Toronto and Orlando that might choose an NFL franchise.

It doesn’t bother Johnson.

“Jerry Jones owns the NFL’s crown jewel,” Johnson tweeted. “I don’t think the Lakers or the Yankees are a little upset about the existence of the Clipper or the Mets. Cowboys are a stronger brand with a more global fan base than these two. You’re underestimating Jerry Jones and Dallas!”

You can bet that nothing will happen on this front immediately. But the mayor of a big city will openly draw the league’s attention to the NFL.

