Dallas officials charge man in 1984 cold case murder, nearly 38 years to the day young woman found dead



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

The Dallas District Attorney’s Office (DA) arrested and charged a man with the murder of 21-year-old Mary Jane Thompson in 1984 in the office of John Cruise.

Edward Morgan, 60, of Thompson’s murder, is now facing a capital murder count, 38 years after an investigation by the DA’s office in collaboration with the Dallas Police Department (DPD) and the FBI.

He was arrested on February 13, 1984, almost 38 years after Thompson’s body was discovered behind a warehouse, after a DNA test linked him to the crime.

“This case is another example of the incredible cooperation between the Dallas Police Department, the FBI and the District Attorney. [Sexual Assault Kit Initiative] Cold case team. Working together, we continue to resolve the most difficult cold cases we have seen in Dallas, “Dallas County Assistant District Attorney and Saki Chief Leighton D’Antoni said in a statement Friday.

Decades later, the Florida man faces his mother’s alleged killer: ‘You can’t die and hell can burn fast’

He continued: “I look forward to working with all of our local law enforcement agencies to use the advances in forensic testing techniques to identify, arrest and prosecute the most dangerous predators hiding among us. We will never forget these cases, our victims.” And their families. ”

Thompson was last seen on February 11, 1984, when he boarded a bus to the then Trinity Medical Clinic on Industrial Boulevard, but it was closed, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Colorado woman’s remains found missing for nearly a decade, suspect arrested, authorities say

Authorities discovered his body two days later in the back of a 2300 block of Irving Boulevard in the Stamens Corridor. According to the Morning News, investigators determined at the time that Thompson was sexually assaulted and suffocated with a warmer on his own foot.

The DPD reopened the cold case in 2009 and completed a DNA test with a swab from Thompson’s autopsy. Investigators have identified the DNA profile of an unknown man that did not match that of a specific suspect at the time, and the case went cold again until 2018. According to the DA’s office, the FBI Dallas Violent Crime Task Force has joined the DPD’s investigation.

A forensic genetic genetic (FGG) analysis has finally linked Morgan to the murder earlier this week.

D’Antoni said FBI Dallas and DPD Detective No Camacho “spent countless hours over the years working with perseverance that, at times, seemed impossible to resolve.”

“It’s not every day that we’re able to solve the capital murder of a 38-year-old cold case. It takes a single sacrifice and a genuine commitment to justice. The people of Dallas are very fortunate that our community has helped protect them,” D’Antoni said.

Morgan is being held on a 500,000 bond.