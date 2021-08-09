Dallas School District Defies Governor, Orders Mask Mandate



Mr Abbott released a statement on Monday evening outlining measures Texas would take to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which did not mention masks.

Michael Hinojosa, the district superintendent, said Monday at a press conference to announce the mandate that the vast majority of his students and teachers were already wearing masks.

When asked why he wanted to impose a warrant when it seemed like people were taking the precaution themselves, Mr Hinojosa replied: ready to learn, and I think if you do this together you have to better chance of success.

Federal guidelines are calling on students, teachers, parents and school visitors to wear masks to slow the spread of the virus. Vaccines protect against serious illness or death, but do not completely prevent infection, and vaccines have not yet been authorized for children under 12. Thus, primary and secondary schools across the country will reopen for a largely unvaccinated population at a time when the Delta variant appears to be making children sicker than earlier variants of the virus.

The Dallas district serves nearly 154,000 students in 230 schools, most of which open Aug. 16, according to its website. The neighborhood, which demanded masks in the past school year, largely serves non-white working-class families.

School districts in other states that ban mask warrants, such as Florida and Arizona, have still tried to require masks due to the booming Delta variant. Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Republican of Arkansas, said on Sunday he regretted enacting his state’s ban on mask mandates.

“Facts change and leaders need to adapt to new facts and the reality of what you are facing,” Hutchinson said on CBS’s “Face the Nation”.

Dana goldstein , David Montgomery , Giulia Heyward , Edgar Sandoval contributed reports.