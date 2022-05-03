Dallas suspect driving stolen truck runs red light, crashes into three vehicles



A suspect driving a stolen black pickup truck drove a red light in downtown Dallas early Monday morning and crashed into three vehicles.

Fox 4 Dallas reports that two men jumped out of a stolen truck and fled after the crash.

The truck caught fire after the accident at around 2.30 am.

There are no suspects in Dallas police custody.

Monday’s crash overturned oncoming traffic three days after driving at a high speed in Dallas and Pushes another car On the head, kills two brothers aged 15 and 16.

Dallas police are searching for Faustino Membreno Rivera in the crash, who they say fled the scene.