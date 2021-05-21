Dalljiet Kaur romances Asim Riaz’s brother Umar in a peppy Punjabi track





Befikar Raho Music: Dalljiet Kaur romances Asim Riaz’s brother Umar in a Punjabi quantity sung by Jugni.

Asim Riaz’s brother, Umar gained a lot of hearts when he was the proper cheerleader throughout Bigg Boss 13. Although he’s a physician, folks observed his flawless beauty. He has carried out a music video, Befikar Raho with Dalljiet Kaur. The singer is Jugni. Dalljiet and Umar are wanting good collectively. Umar seems nice however must work on his expressions. Coming to the track, it’s a peppy Punjabi quantity. It makes for nice listening as a romantic quantity. Watch the video above…