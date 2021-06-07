Damacai Result: Damacai 4D Results Live Today For June 6, 2021

Damacai is one among the 4 main lotteries in Malaysia. This lottery is split into two types – Damacai 3D and Damacai 1+3D i.e. Damacai 4D. The jackpot prize for Damacai 4D is usually higher than that of Damacai 3D lottery. This lottery takes blueprint each Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Damacai 4D live lottery profitable numbers and outcomes for June 6, 2021

Damacai Reside lottery profitable numbers and outcomes shall be launched at spherical 6: 30 p.m. MYT. Take a look at for the ultimate Damacai outcome in a while as they shall be up to date below. The ultimate plot took blueprint on June 2, 2021. The 1+3D Jackpot 1 prize for the size of the lottery was RM 25,188,590.30 and the 1+3D Jackpot 2 prize was RM 164,779.30.

Damacai 4D Lottery Earlier Winners

Damacai live lottery as talked about earlier was drawn on June 2 2021. The excessive three profitable numbers for the ABC class had been

1st Prize 1926

2nd Prize 0735

third Prize 3077

. The starter prize numbers had been

7815 0349 7754 1288 7968

0036 5964 5773 5158 1582

. Whereas, the consolation prize numbers had been

5980 6645 1794 1642 4701

3707 3052 5473 0122 7841

.

play Damacai 4D lottery

At the same time as you wish to should play the Damacai 4D lottery, then you definately definately should decide your lucky or accepted four-digit quantity from 0000 to 9999.It’s a should to then defend discontinuance, whether or not or now not you wish to should play within the ABC class (astronomical) or A class (shrimp). A astronomical class functionality that you simply simply may even web a consolation prize or a starter prize. Whereas the A class supreme functionality that you simply simply can play for the hand over three prizes.

After deciding your class, it is best to defend discontinuance how mighty you wish to should guess on each of the chosen numbers. The minimal guess amount for each chosen quantity is RM1. At the same time as you might be unable to determine in your lucky or accepted four-digit numbers, then Fortunate Earn will decide them for you for a minimal guess amount of RM1. Fortunate Earn numbers are randomly generated and web ‘LP’ trustworthy beside them.

Field guess is moreover yet one more straight ahead choice. It’s a should to trustworthy decide your accepted four-digit quantity. Field guess will generate all variations and combos of your quantity. Let’s dispute, in case your accepted quantity is 1991 then this might effectively generate six combos i.e. 1991, 9119, 1199, 9911, 1919, 9191. The guess amount for the 6 combos is RM6. The guess amount relies on the amount of 4-digit numbers you wish to should generate.