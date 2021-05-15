Damacai Result: Damacai 4D Results Live Today For May 16, 2021

Damacai is one in all the 4 predominant lotteries in Malaysia. This lottery is split into two sorts – Damacai 3D and Damacai 1+3D i.e. Damacai 4D. The jackpot prize for Damacai 4D is usually elevated than that of Damacai 3D lottery. This lottery takes self-discipline each Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Damacai 4D keep lottery successful numbers and outcomes for May maybe nicely 16, 2021

Damacai Are residing lottery successful numbers and outcomes can be launched at spherical 6: 30 p.m. MYT. Take a look at for the ultimate Damacai outcome quickly as they’re going to be as much as this stage under. The ultimate intention took self-discipline on March 14, 2021. The 1+3D Jackpot 1 prize throughout the lottery turned as quickly as RM 4,960,480.50 and the 1+3D Jackpot 2 prize turned as quickly as RM 1240,386.70.

Damacai 4D Lottery Earlier Winners

Damacai keep lottery as talked about earlier turned as quickly as drawn on Feb 6 2021. The tip three successful numbers for the ABC class have been 9699, 1116 and 2611. The starter prize numbers have been 0493, 5880, 3660, 2936, 4697, 6113, 1486, 0269, 7475 and 6681. Whereas, the comfort prize numbers have been 7583, 5325, 9240, 2195, 7912, 180, 6888, 0174, 1627 and 8087.

How one can play Damacai 4D lottery

In uncover so as to play the Damacai 4D lottery, then or not it’s essential to make your thoughts up in your fortunate or favorite four-digit amount from 0000 to 9999.You might then resolve, whether or not you’ll agree with to play throughout the ABC class (gargantuan) or A category (minute). A gargantuan class functionality which you could even net a comfort prize or a starter prize. Whereas the A category completely functionality which you could play for the tip three prizes.

After deciding your class, or not it’s essential to make your thoughts up on how exceptional you’ll agree with to guess on each of the chosen numbers. The minimal guess amount for each chosen amount is RM1. If you’ll seemingly be unable to make your thoughts up in your fortunate or favorite four-digit numbers, then Fortunate Get will resolve them for you for a minimal guess amount of RM1. Fortunate Get numbers are randomly generated and agree with ‘LP’ actual beside them.

Discipline guess is moreover one different simple probability. You might merely resolve your favorite four-digit amount. Discipline guess will generate all permutations and combos of your amount. As an example, in case your favorite amount is 1991 then this could generate six combos i.e. 1991, 9119, 1199, 9911, 1919, 9191. The guess amount for the 6 combos is RM6. The guess amount is counting on the amount of 4-digit numbers you’ll agree with to generate.