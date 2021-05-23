Damacai Result: Damacai 4D Results Live Today For May 23, 2021

Damacai is probably one in all many 4 predominant lotteries in Malaysia. This lottery is break up into two varieties – Damacai 3D and Damacai 1+3D i.e. Damacai 4D. The jackpot prize for Damacai 4D is recurrently increased than that of Damacai 3D lottery. This lottery takes internet categorical on-line every Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Damacai 4D stay lottery profitable numbers and outcomes for Might perchance nicely 23, 2021

Damacai Reside lottery profitable numbers and outcomes is likely to be launched at round 6: 30 p.m. MYT. Take a look at for the closing Damacai outcome in a while as they’re going to be up to this point beneath. The closing design took internet categorical on-line on March 14, 2021. The 1+3D Jackpot 1 prize at some point of the lottery was once RM 4,960,480.50 and the 1+3D Jackpot 2 prize was once RM 1240,386.70.

Damacai 4D Lottery Outdated Winners

Damacai stay lottery as talked about earlier was once drawn on Feb 6 2021. The pinnacle three profitable numbers for the ABC class had been 9699, 1116 and 2611. The starter prize numbers had been 0493, 5880, 3660, 2936, 4697, 6113, 1486, 0269, 7475 and 6681. Whereas, the consolation prize numbers had been 7583, 5325, 9240, 2195, 7912, 180, 6888, 0174, 1627 and 8087.

Methods to play Damacai 4D lottery

When you wish to should play the Damacai 4D lottery, then you definitely definately would possibly nicely nicely additionally admire obtained to determine your fortunate or favorite four-digit amount from 0000 to 9999.You’d favor then elevate, whether or not or now not you wish to should play within the ABC class (pleasant) or A category (diminutive). A pleasant class lets you even fetch a consolation prize or a starter prize. Whereas the A category most attention-grabbing lets you play for the tip three prizes.

After deciding your class, you would possibly nicely additionally admire obtained to lift how grand you wish to should wager on every of the chosen numbers. The minimal wager amount for each chosen amount is RM1. When you are unable to determine your fortunate or favorite four-digit numbers, then Fortunate Settle will determine them for you for a minimal wager amount of RM1. Fortunate Settle numbers are randomly generated and admire ‘LP’ right beside them.

Field wager would possibly nicely nicely even be one different easy choice. You’d favor right determine your favorite four-digit amount. Field wager will generate all permutations and mixtures of your amount. Lets embrace, in case your favorite amount is 1991 then this will generate six mixtures i.e. 1991, 9119, 1199, 9911, 1919, 9191. The wager amount for the 6 mixtures is RM6. The wager amount relies on the amount of four-digit numbers you wish to should generate.