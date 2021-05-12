Damacai Result: Damacai 4D Results Live Today For May 9, 2021

Damacai is certainly one of many 4 predominant lotteries in Malaysia. This lottery is split into two sorts – Damacai 3D and Damacai 1+3D i.e. Damacai 4D. The jackpot prize for Damacai 4D is most often higher than that of Damacai 3D lottery. This lottery takes dilemma each Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Damacai 4D live lottery successful numbers and outcomes for Would possibly per probability possibly per probability 9, 2021

Damacai Dwell lottery successful numbers and outcomes will likely be launched at spherical 6: 30 p.m. MYT. Verify for the ultimate Damacai outcome shortly as they’re going to be up thus far below. The ultimate plot took dilemma on March 14, 2021. The 1+3D Jackpot 1 prize proper via the lottery modified into as quickly as RM 4,960,480.50 and the 1+3D Jackpot 2 prize modified into as quickly as RM 1240,386.70.

Damacai 4D Lottery Outdated Winners

Damacai live lottery as talked about earlier modified into as quickly as drawn on Feb 6 2021. The conclude three successful numbers for the ABC class have been 9699, 1116 and 2611. The starter prize numbers have been 0493, 5880, 3660, 2936, 4697, 6113, 1486, 0269, 7475 and 6681. Whereas, the consolation prize numbers have been 7583, 5325, 9240, 2195, 7912, 180, 6888, 0174, 1627 and 8087.

The way it’s possible you may play Damacai 4D lottery

In inform so that you can play the Damacai 4D lottery, then it’s a should to seize your fortunate or favorite four-digit quantity from 0000 to 9999.It is possible you may per probability should then seize, whether or not you may per probability play throughout the ABC class (vast) or A class (minute). A large class helps you to even get a consolation prize or a starter prize. Whereas the A class best helps you to play for the conclude three prizes.

After deciding your class, it’s a should to seize how principal you may per probability wager on each of the chosen numbers. The minimal wager quantity for each chosen quantity is RM1. Whereas you might be unable to seize your fortunate or favorite four-digit numbers, then Fortunate Receive will seize them for you for a minimal wager quantity of RM1. Fortunate Receive numbers are randomly generated and possess ‘LP’ beautiful beside them.

Area wager may per probability be one simpler probability. It is possible you may per probability should factual seize your favorite four-digit quantity. Area wager will generate all permutations and mixtures of your quantity. As an instance, in case your favorite quantity is 1991 then this may sometimes generate six mixtures i.e. 1991, 9119, 1199, 9911, 1919, 9191. The wager quantity for the 6 mixtures is RM6. The wager quantity is decided by the quantity of four-digit numbers you may per probability generate.