Damaris Maravilla’s boyfriend Dylan Diaz charged with her murder

Police arrested and charged the boyfriend of 18-year-old Damaris Maravilla with murder after she was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment building on Friday.

Dylan Diaz, 26, was taken into custody after Maravilla was found dead lying face-up with body trauma inside his house at 1515 West Sixth St. in Bensonhurst, on Friday morning.

Maravilla was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, cops said. 

An official cause of death is pending from the city Medical Examiner’s Office.

The couple lived in separate addresses on the same block, said cops.

