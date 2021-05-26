Dame Joan Collins, 88, touches down in Spain with husband Percy Gibson, 56



Dame Joan Collins jetted into Mallorca on Tuesday and seemed usually glamorous as she left the airport in Palma.

Joan seemed trendy in a pale pink blazer and black cowboy hat as she arrived on the Spanish island together with her husband Percy Gibson after flying from the UK.

Spain is at present on the UK’s amber record of nations and journey there for holidays is discouraged.

It’s not identified why she has travelled to the Spanish island however she did work on a TV challenge in Madrid final 12 months.

Underneath her pink blazer Joan had on a low-cut black prime and accomplished the look with darkish trousers, chunky white sandals and naturally a face masks.

She wore enormous sun shades on her face and appeared to have been despatched some flowers on arrival as a member of workers carried a bouquet into their ready automotive.

Whereas journey to amber record nation Spain is at present discouraged, the display screen legend beforehand hung out in the Spanish capital to movie scenes for the medieval collection Glow and Darkness, in which she performed Queen Adelaide of Savoy.

Which ‘amber record’ European nations can Britons go to with out having to quarantine? All these European nations are on the UK’s amber record, that means passengers returning to Britain should keep at dwelling for ten days and take a PCR take a look at on days two and eight – in addition to a lateral circulation take a look at earlier than the return flight. They will additionally pay for ‘Take a look at to Launch’ on day 5 to finish self-isolation early. However that’s proving no deterrent to folks flying to Spain – with all of the amber record nations under permitting entry to UK residents with no quarantine requirement: Albania Armenia Bulgaria Croatia Cyprus Estonia Greece Italy Kosovo Malta Moldova Montenegro North Macedonia San Marino Serbia Slovenia Spain Ukraine

A consultant for Dame Joan has been contacted by MailOnline for a remark.

Should you do journey to an amber record nation, you will want to quarantine for a interval of 10 days at dwelling in your return to the UK and take a pre-departure take a look at, plus a PCR take a look at on day two and day eight.

Alternatively, you’ll be able to pay for a further Take a look at to Launch on day 5 to finish self-isolation early.

The federal government might spot test you to see in case you’re isolating whenever you return dwelling and you can resist a £10,000 high-quality in case you do not quarantine.

Holidaymakers visiting amber record nations additionally threat invalidating their journey insurance coverage amid confusion over authorities recommendation, specialists have warned.

Spain started accepting British vacationers with out a damaging Covid take a look at from Monday however their journey cowl is more likely to be void in the event that they go to the nation, they mentioned.

It means households could possibly be hit with payments of hundreds of kilos in the event that they endure sickness or an accident whereas overseas.

The danger additionally applies to the USA, Italy and most of Greece.

The validity of insurance policies is ruled by journey recommendation from the Overseas Workplace and never the ‘visitors mild system’ launched per week in the past, mentioned Malcolm Tarling of the Affiliation of British Insurers.

Regardless of Spain welcoming UK vacationers the Overseas Workplace warns towards ‘all however important journey’ to the nation, other than to the Canaries.

Worldwide journey seems to be choosing up throughout Europe, with Airbnb bookings throughout the continent solely 4 per cent under 2019 ranges, in accordance with vacation market displays AirDNA.

Final week the UK’s visitors mild coverage descended into farce, with ministers accused of sowing ‘mass confusion’.

On Tuesday, the system’s second day in drive, Setting Secretary George Eustice steered journeys to amber nations to see family and friends had been acceptable.

However hours later the PM insisted such journey was off limits, and later hardened his stance by saying journeys to amber nations ought to solely happen in ‘excessive circumstances’.

