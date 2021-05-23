Damien Hirst, 55, and girlfriend Sophie Cannell, 27, enjoy a lively lunch with pals at Scott’s

They have been collectively since 2018.

And Damien Hirst, 55, and his girlfriend Sophie Cannell, 27, proved they’re completely in sync as they matched in pink Louis Vuitton scarfs on Sunday.

The duo gave the impression to be in nice spirits throughout lunch at Scott’s, with the artist joking round at the desk and inflicting the ballerina to cover her face inbetween laughter.

Damien reduce a informal determine for the outing as he donned a blush pink tracksuit paired with black trainers and a jacket.

He ensured to wrap up heat for the spot of al fresco eating by including a cream beanie hat and pastel pink designer scarf to his ensemble.

Sophie additionally stored issues relaxed in flared trousers and trainers styled with a comfortable black jacket and black hat.

The dancer added a splash of color by means of her vibrant equipment, which included a vibrant fuchsia bag slung throughout her physique.

The nice occasions continued at their desk, with Damien entertaining everybody in the course of the meal when he positioned his hand beneath the gray blanket being utilized by his pal.

Sophie couldn’t comprise her laughter as her beau larked round earlier than hiding her face whereas the others giggled.

When the couple’s romance first got here to gentle, a pal near the duo informed Richard Eden at the Mail On Sunday that Damien is ‘besotted’ with the wonder.

It was beforehand been reported that Damien met Sophie at the swanky Chiltern Firehouse, the place she used to work as a waitress.

Relaxed: The artist reduce a informal determine in a blush pink tracksuit paired with black trainers

One thing attention-grabbing? He confirmed the desk one thing on his telephone

Wrapped up: Each Sophie and Damien donned scarfs and beanie hats to remain heat exterior

Damien’s love life previous to Sophie included his long-term girlfriend Maia Norman, with whom he shares three sons.

The previous couple are mother and father to sons Connor Ojala, 26, Cassius Atticus, 21, and Cyrus Joe, 16.

Though he by no means married Maia he referred to he as his ‘common-law spouse’.

After his eldest baby Connor’s delivery the artist spent a lot of his time in a distant farmhouse close to Combe Martin in Devon.

Precautions: They donned face masks whereas heading to Scott’s