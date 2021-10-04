Damien Lewis discusses the future of ‘Billions’

“Damien Lewis isn’t an actor who’s afraid the audience is going to dislike him,” said Brian Kopelman, a showrunner with David Levine. “He is ready to play the character in the caustic manner the character requires, and he is confident that if he is true to it, it will connect with the audience.”

But after 60 episodes of elaborate, sometimes imprecise plans, and Chuck and Ax locked in various configurations, Lewis was ready to move on.

“It is difficult to keep mining creatively,” he said. “We know who he is.”

And after spending six years at a time filming “Billions” in New York, he plans to stay closer to home and his two teenage children after “there was a misery in our family”, referring to McCrory’s death. making. At 52, from cancer.

It’s a subject he hesitates to talk about, his general expansiveness giving way to brief responses. He said he wanted to stay in London for the foreseeable future for “obvious reasons”. “It’s self-evident.”

Lewis said McCrory’s death did not explain his departure from “Billion”. He initially signed on for five seasons and “always assumed it would be enough,” he said. Kopelman said the show, which premiered in 2016, had been leading up to Axe’s departure for several years.

But it does explain why Lewis spent more of the last few episodes appearing from afar. The actors and crew flew to England to shoot the scenes which were designed as a stint for X in the Covid Quarantine within the show. (Lewis returned to New York for part of the final episode.)