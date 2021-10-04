Damien Lewis discusses the future of ‘Billions’
This article contains spoilers for Sunday’s Season 5 “Billions” finale.
One of TV’s last great heroes went on Showtime’s “Billions” Sunday night.
Bobby Axelrod, the proud hedge-fund titan played by Damien Lewis, flew into the sunset in the season 5 finale, slipping the grasp of Law and his chief nemesis, Chuck Rhodes (Paul Giamatti), on his way to Switzerland for one last time. in for a less punitive future.
While the character’s final scene was somewhat open, Ax (as he is best known) being greeted by Swiss authorities after fleeing America, Lewis confirmed in a recent video interview that he was leaving the show.
“Maybe there is an opportunity for me to return,” he said from his home in north London. “But for now, broadly speaking, the ax has been vanquished.”
Lewis’s exit ends with “easily the most time I’ve spent playing a character,” he said. The actor was previously best known for a three-season stint in another Showtime series, “Homeland”.
It also comes just months after a personal tragedy. Lewis’s wife, acclaimed actress Helen McCrory, died in April until “Billions” returned from its pandemic production hiatus. Lewis shot most of his final part of the show remotely from England.
Over five seasons on the drama of pulpy markets and machines, X embodies the culture’s often conflicting feelings about the superrich. A self-made, self-described capitalist monster, he shamelessly destroyed anything—careers, lives, entire cities—that got between him and his next billion. But he did so with deep audacity and panache, with an equally lucrative penthouse-and-private-jet lifestyle.
“When I’m walking down the street in New York, it’s: ‘X, you the man!'” Lewis said. “He’s a really mean person, but nobody cares.”
This is largely owed to Lewis, who from the outset embraced a character that could have been a satirical satire with emotional depth and a violent physicality. (While he was developing the character, his acting practice consisted of walking on the ground like a cheetah.) Jon Hamm and Bryan Cranston made Don Draper and Walter White irresistible even when terrible, Lewis robbing Axe financially. Made fun to watch.
“Damien Lewis isn’t an actor who’s afraid the audience is going to dislike him,” said Brian Kopelman, a showrunner with David Levine. “He is ready to play the character in the caustic manner the character requires, and he is confident that if he is true to it, it will connect with the audience.”
But after 60 episodes of elaborate, sometimes imprecise plans, and Chuck and Ax locked in various configurations, Lewis was ready to move on.
“It is difficult to keep mining creatively,” he said. “We know who he is.”
And after spending six years at a time filming “Billions” in New York, he plans to stay closer to home and his two teenage children after “there was a misery in our family”, referring to McCrory’s death. making. At 52, from cancer.
It’s a subject he hesitates to talk about, his general expansiveness giving way to brief responses. He said he wanted to stay in London for the foreseeable future for “obvious reasons”. “It’s self-evident.”
Lewis said McCrory’s death did not explain his departure from “Billion”. He initially signed on for five seasons and “always assumed it would be enough,” he said. Kopelman said the show, which premiered in 2016, had been leading up to Axe’s departure for several years.
But it does explain why Lewis spent more of the last few episodes appearing from afar. The actors and crew flew to England to shoot the scenes which were designed as a stint for X in the Covid Quarantine within the show. (Lewis returned to New York for part of the final episode.)
“We wouldn’t ask him to come to America in that situation — right after the love of his life, who was a remarkable, incredible artist and human being,” Kopelman said.
“It’s Damien’s personal life, so it’s not really ours to comment on,” he continued. “We feel really, really, incredibly lucky to be with Damien Lewis and Paul Giamatti for five years together.”
From the outset, the cat-and-mouse motion between Ax and Chuck has been the show’s defining dimension. (A close second: strange cameos by real-life financiers and Manhattan veterans abound.)
When the show returns for its sixth season on January 23, Corey Stoll’s Mike Prince, who arrives this season, will be the master-of-universe foil for Giamatti’s morally ambiguous lawman. The closing ceremony finds Prince literally taking Axelrod’s seat, buying his company in an offer X could not refuse.
With his meticulously cultivated image and world-saving rhetoric, Prince’s character bears more in common with our current crop of rocket-riding billionaires than he does with hedge-funders X for hire in the wake of the Great Recession. (Andrew Ross Sorkin, New York Times editor and columnist who described the 2008 crash in his book “Too Big to Fail,” is the creator and executive producer of “Billions.”)
“A long-running show has to evolve,” Levine said. “So it’s like reloading in a great way at the right time.” Showtime has yet to commit to a seventh season, but Gary Levine, the network’s president of entertainment, said, “I’m very excited by what I’ve seen in Season 6.
For Lewis, who is currently preparing to shoot the British Cold War series “A Spy Among Friends”, his departure from American television came nearly 20 years after he was introduced to American audiences as a star of the HBO World War II miniseries. was introduced as. The series “Band of Brothers” in September 2001. It also completes a decade that he spent mostly on Showtime, beginning with his time on “Homeland” as Soldier as sleeper agent Nicholas Brody. (“I’ve had to say goodbye to Damien twice now,” Levine said.)
An Eaton-educated Brit, Lewis has displayed a remarkable knack for playing blue-collar Americans. (Ax wears his Yonkers roots on the sleeves of his cashmere hoodie.) But he’s not sure when, if ever, he’ll look for another American chain.
“I don’t like closing chapters,” he said. “But it looks like that’s the end of it for now.”
Lewis Axelrod will not stop playing, he said. But he is proud that he and the author were able to achieve something about both the allure and corrupting influence of excessive money. While there are still plenty of charmingly terrifying rich people on TV — “Succession” returns on October 17 — that particular taste of ax wielding has become a rarity in the era currently defined by the likes of Ted Lasso.
“We somehow made that a thing in the culture,” Lewis said. “And it’s always fun to achieve that.”
