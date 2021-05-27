Damien Prince – Age, Height, Net Worth

Damien Prince – Age, Peak, Net Worth



Damien Prince is a gifted R&B artist and a profitable YouTuber. Discover Damien Prince Age, Net Worth, Peak, Bio, Brother, Mother, Cellphone Quantity, and way more.

Damien Prince is a YouTuber recognized for his channel D&B Nation the place he posts prank movies and different entertaining content material. He’s broadly recognized for his pranks and challenges movies on his YouTube channel. He created the YouTube channel alongside together with his spouse. The 2 additionally began a channel referred to as The Prince Household, which is extra common than their different channel.

Damien Prince Age

Damien Prince (February 18, 1992) is 29 years previous as of 2021. He celebrates his birthday together with his household on February 18. As an individual born on mid-February, his zodiac signal is Aquarius.

Biography: Household, Schooling

Damien Antwon Prince Jr. broadly often known as Damien Prince was born to Damion Cryer and Sybrena Cooper in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In response to his bio, he was born on February 18, 1992, and has 4 siblings. His two sisters are Sypairra Cooper and Margaret “Tony” Foster. His brothers are Antone Cooper and Darion Cryer. His late brother Deonte handed away in 2017. He went to South Aspect Excessive Faculty for his training and is a effectively-educated particular person. In November of 2016, he went out and proposed his very long time girlfriend Biannca and tied marital knots later within the 12 months 2017.

Damien Prince Net Worth

The online value of Damien Prince is $5 million as of 2021. His main supply of earnings is his YouTube channels "D&B Nation" and "The Prince Household", the place he does model endorsements, paid promotions, and commercials.

Profession Data

Damien Prince’s profession as a YouTuber and a music artist got here to rise in late 2016 when his YouTube channel D&B Nation began to select up an enormous quantity of subscribers. His different channel The Prince Household was additionally a giant success the place it has 6.46 million subscribers and counting.

His movies on pranks and reactions are very talked-about amongst his subs and by no means fail to entertain the viewers. His spouse Biannca has helped him on his journey as a YouTuber and he or she appears to all the time help him it doesn’t matter what. Each Damien and Biannca are cherished by their followers and followers.

Damien was not a really productive particular person in his teenage years, as some sources have knowledgeable that he has been arrested greater than ten occasions in his early years. However now because of his dedication and onerous work in direction of his household, buddies, and his job as an entertainer, he can no extra be a profitable man then he’s now.

His content material on the channel by no means fails to amaze the viewers and has all the time introduced out contemporary concepts and made it successful. His lately common movies are TOP 100 RAP SONGS OF 2018 REACTION, WHO’S THE FREAKIEST COUPLE, and “WE GOT JUMPED PRANK” ON HUSBAND AND BOYFRIEND!!**they freaked out**. Damien is bringing extra individuals day-to-day to observe his content material on YouTube and likewise good points constructive response.

The Prince Household – Sheesh (Official Music Video)

Peak and Weight

Damien Prince has a good top and stands 5 toes and 6 inches tall. He weighs round 68 kg and jewellery. He’s all the time seen carrying his necklace, watch, and earpieces.

Girlfriend and Relationship

Damien Prince has not revealed any of his earlier romantic relationships and has all the time been devoted to Biannca, his very long time girlfriend later turned to be his spouse. He doesn’t have a girlfriend as he a fortunately married man.

Spouse and Kids

Damien Prince is married to Biannca Raines. The ceremony was held in 2017 after Damien’s late brother handed away. He was heartbroken by the incident and Biannca supported him and held his arms via the tough occasions of his life. He has a daughter named Nova, and two sons named DJ and Kyrie.

Fast Wiki and Bio

Did You Know?