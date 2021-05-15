Damon Weaver, Child Reporter Who Interviewed Obama, Dies at 23

Damon Weaver, who at age 11 turned one of many youngest folks to interview a sitting president and later gained consideration for scoring different high-profile interviews with celebrities corresponding to Dwyane Wade and Oprah Winfrey, died on Could 1. He was 23.

The dying was confirmed by Candace Hardy, Mr. Weaver’s sister. The trigger was not made identified.

Ms. Hardy informed WPTV-TV in West Palm Seashore, Fla., that her brother had texted her whereas she was at work that he was within the hospital. By the point she went to see him, he had already died, she mentioned.

In 2009, Mr. Weaver, then 11, performed a sit-down interview with President Barack Obama within the Diplomatic Room of the White Home, questioning him on subjects just like the Obama administration’s efforts to enhance schooling in lower-income areas corresponding to Mr. Weaver’s hometown, Pahokee, Fla., and Mr. Obama’s basketball expertise.

“You probably did a terrific job at this interview, so somebody have to be doing one thing proper at that faculty,” Mr. Obama informed Mr. Weaver after the 11-year-old prolonged an invite to return go to him at Kathryn E. Cunningham/Canal Level Elementary College in South Florida.