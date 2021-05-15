Damon Weaver, Child Reporter Who Interviewed Obama, Dies at 23
Damon Weaver, who at age 11 turned one of many youngest folks to interview a sitting president and later gained consideration for scoring different high-profile interviews with celebrities corresponding to Dwyane Wade and Oprah Winfrey, died on Could 1. He was 23.
The dying was confirmed by Candace Hardy, Mr. Weaver’s sister. The trigger was not made identified.
Ms. Hardy informed WPTV-TV in West Palm Seashore, Fla., that her brother had texted her whereas she was at work that he was within the hospital. By the point she went to see him, he had already died, she mentioned.
In 2009, Mr. Weaver, then 11, performed a sit-down interview with President Barack Obama within the Diplomatic Room of the White Home, questioning him on subjects just like the Obama administration’s efforts to enhance schooling in lower-income areas corresponding to Mr. Weaver’s hometown, Pahokee, Fla., and Mr. Obama’s basketball expertise.
“You probably did a terrific job at this interview, so somebody have to be doing one thing proper at that faculty,” Mr. Obama informed Mr. Weaver after the 11-year-old prolonged an invite to return go to him at Kathryn E. Cunningham/Canal Level Elementary College in South Florida.
Earlier than his assembly with Mr. Obama, Mr. Weaver gained sizable consideration from an interview in 2008 with Joseph R. Biden Jr., then Mr. Obama’s operating mate.
Damon Lazar Weaver Jr. was born on April 1, 1998, in line with his funeral announcement. His sister informed WPTV that Mr. Weaver was “a lightweight” and “the lifetime of the celebration.” In accordance with the station, Mr. Weaver graduated from highschool with a full scholarship to Albany State College in Georgia. He graduated from the college in 2020, in line with a publish on his Instagram web page.
“All people simply couldn’t wait to be round him,” Ms. Hardy informed WPTV. “Household gatherings, they had been all the time enjoyable simply due to his presence.”
Details about Mr. Weaver’s survivors was not instantly obtainable.
Mr. Weaver additionally lined Mr. Obama’s inauguration because the forty fourth president for his college’s tv information program, interviewing inauguration attendees and celebrities together with Ms. Winfrey and Samuel L. Jackson. In an interview with The Related Press earlier than heading to Washington, Mr. Weaver highlighted what he loved most about being a reporter.
“I appreciated seeing folks on TV, so I believed that I might do this job someday,” Mr. Weaver mentioned. “I like being a reporter since you get to be taught a variety of issues, you get to fulfill good folks and also you get to journey loads.”
Mr. Weaver mentioned that his favourite topics at school at the time had been studying and math and that he had objectives of changing into a journalist someday and perhaps even a soccer participant, an astronaut or president.
“I’m very pleased with him,” Regina Weaver, Mr. Weaver’s mom, informed The A.P. “I by no means imagined that this mission would go so far as it has gone.”
