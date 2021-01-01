Dan Sur: Mexican rapper Dan Sur implants a gold chain in his scalp Photo and video: Mexican rapper Dan Sur implants a gold chain in place of his scalp hair

Rappers around the world are known not only for their music but also for their fantastic lifestyle. In this area, a Mexican rapper is fitted with a gold chain around his skull. Instead of hair, this Mexican rapper named Dan Sur appears to have a gold chain hanging from his head. The rapper’s picture is also going viral on social media.In the picture that is going viral, instead of the hair on Dan Sur’s face, the tufts of gold chain are seen hanging. The rapper is said to have undergone surgery and tied a gold chain around his scalp instead of hair. This bunch is hanging over his head and his face is covered. The 23-year-old rapper has made his natural hair golden. But even ordinary people are commenting on it differently.



Rapper claims – career will help

Rapper Dan Surne has shared his new look through photos and videos on Instagram and TickTock page. The rapper said I had a hook on my head. These gold chains are connected one after the other with the help of a single hook. The rapper claims that this entertaining scene has helped him to take a new path in his music career.

The rapper’s new look went viral

Dan Sur said the truth is I wanted to do something because I see everyone dyeing their hair. I hope not everyone will copy me now. He claims to be the first person in the world to have a gold chain on his skull. He has also used gold in his teeth. All of her photos and videos have gone viral on both Instagram and TickTock.