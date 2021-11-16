Dance Deewane 3 host Raghav Juyal share video after accused of racism

Popular TV dancer and host Raghav Juyal has become a part of a big controversy. A video of Dance Deewane Season 3 is going viral. After this video went viral, Raghav Juyal himself had to come forward and apologize for it. Raghav Juyal used words like momo, chowmein and gibberish Chinese for the contestant from Assam of Dance Deewane Season 3. In such a situation, what Raghav Juyal has said has been termed as racist.

In this video, Raghav Juyal calls the girl on stage to dance using strange language. After this video, Raghav Juyal faced sharp criticism. After watching this video people say that it is completely racist comment. It is wrong to be called Chinese in this way.

After this video went viral, Raghav Juyal apologized on the Instagram page and clarified the whole matter. Raghav Juyal has said on this that his comment was not racist. Gunjan Contestant had said that she can speak in Chinese. Raghav has said in his clarification that he is not a racist. His special friends and family members live in the North East. Raghav Juyal has also said that Gunjan herself used to show us by speaking in Jibarish Chinese.

In the episode clip of which I had called that girl on stage in her style. Raghav has also said that neither I nor my channel had this intention. Still, if anyone has been hurt, I apologize for that. Also, I would also like to say that before making any clip viral, watch the entire episode. To understand this matter also watch the previous episode.

It’s 2021, but the



#racist

Indians still practicing “Chinese” “momo” “ching chong”



#racism

as a comic element on their national television with their



#bollywood

celebs applauding it. The racist host



@TheRaghav_Juyal

introducing Gunjan Sinha from Assam in a show on



@ColorsTV pic.twitter.com/qcPsgiWfXg — C. Thounaojam (@manaobi101)



November 15, 2021

