Dance Deewane: Bollywood Dancing star Govinda opens up on his discomfort during romantic scenes | Govinda was in bad condition while doing romantic scenes, this veteran was scolded

New Delhi: Actor Govinda, who will soon be seen in dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane’, revealed that he was shy while doing romantic scenes in his debut film ‘Ilzaam’.

In the dancing show, Nora Fatehi comments on the shame of a contestant Piyush which forces Govinda to reveal a funny incident. After this, Govinda told that he was very shy during the first film.

Sharing an interesting incident from the sets of his debut film, the actor said: ‘I remember during my first film, I had to shoot a romantic song with Neelam and I couldn’t do it. From the corner, Saroj (Khan) grabbed me and asked if I have ever romanced a girl! I said ‘no’, and he immediately asked one of his assistant choreographers to teach me how to do a romantic move, and that was enough.’

The actor was seen dancing with choreographer Ganesh Acharya and joining actress Nora Fatehi as a judge.

One of the contestants on the show, Pallavi, danced to one of Govinda’s iconic track ‘Tum To Dhokebaaz Ho’, after which Aman danced to Govinda’s song in a very loud manner and won her heart.

