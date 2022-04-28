Dance Deewane Juniors Neetu Kapoor gets emotional as she remembers late Rishi Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor gets emotional remembering Rishi Kapoor in Dance Deewane Juniors

Entertainment

10 hours ago
by admin
This weekend on Colors TV show ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’, emotions will run high as the show is all set to pay a special tribute to the late actor Rishi Kapoor. This time episode will be special for Neetu Kapoor. Where she becomes very emotional in front of everyone remembering her husband Rishi Kapoor.

Last week’s premiere episode saw an incredible pool of dancing talent from our country. Where the judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi have already stunned with the performance of the younger stars who have come on the show so far. This time also a similar shocking color is going to be seen in Dance Deewane Juniors.

And this weekend the stage fills up with some great performances. One such contestant is Junior Bani who impresses the judges with her popping, making her swag and flexible moves second to none.

After her scintillating performance, Bani’s grandmother, who has a special gift for Neetu Kapoor, comes on stage. She narrates that her husband met the late Rishi Kapoor in 1974 and how Rishiji always helped him. She also shows a picture of her husband with Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor and sings the song ‘Lambi Judai’ for Neetuji.

Seeing the picture, Neetu Kapoor gets emotional and remembers the great actor and says, “Hamara kuch toh connection hoga. It has been two years and I have met you.

Neetu Kapoor further says that I meet someone every day and every day someone reminds me of them. Everyone has a story with them. And everyone remembers it with joy. Let us tell you that ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ is telecast every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.

Dance Deewane Juniors Neetu Kapoor gets emotional as she remembers late Rishi Kapoor, read in details here

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 1:11 [IST]

