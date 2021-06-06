Dance India Dance 4 Runner-up Biki Das Meets With Accident After Being Forced To Work As Delivery Boy



Kolkata: Biki Das, who was the second runner up of Dance India Dance season 4, met with an accident on Friday evening (June 4) as per the Instances of India report. He was unemployed for fairly a while and was pressured to work as a meals supply boy in Kolkata. Reportedly, he was engaged on Friday evening when a motorcycle hit him. He was driving a two-wheeler and was on his approach from Jodhpur Park to Ranikuti, South Kolkata. After the accident, his spouse Sangeeta filed an FIR on June 5 on the Lake police station and they’re investigating the matter now. Additionally Learn – Dance India Dance 7: Unreal Crew Gained, Members Reveal They Acquired Right into a Bodily Battle Throughout Rehearsals

As per hospital sources, he was rushed to the hospital in an injured state and has damaged his ribs and suffered different accidents. Happily, he’s out of hazard now and medical doctors have suggested him to take full relaxation, as per the TOI report.

Baki Das took half within the dance actuality present, Dance India Dance 4 in 2014 and emerged because the second runner-up. He used to work as a dance mentor and likewise carried out on stage exhibits. Nonetheless, after the pandemic hit the nation and lockdown was imposed, Baki received out of his job as stage exhibits weren’t occurring anymore. Biki then began working as a meals supply boy from this week onwards. He managed to impress the judges together with his constantly good performances in Dance India Dance.