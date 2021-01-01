Dance on Bhagyashree Pol Param Sundari
Bhagyashree shared this dance video while wishing his friend a happy birthday. This video also has many beautiful pictures. While sharing the video, Bhagyashree has written to her friend Param Sundari and wished her a happy birthday. In this video, the song ‘Param Sundari’ from Kriti Sanon’s recently released film ‘Mimi’ is played, on which Bhagyashree is seen pole dancing with her friend.
Bhagyashree had appeared in the Kannada film ‘Sitaram Kalyan’ in 201 years, while she last appeared in a Hindi film in 2010 in Sunil Shetty’s ‘Red Alert: The War Window’. Bhagyashree is very active on social media and often shares photos of her family time with fans.
