Dance on Bhagyashree Pol Param Sundari

A funny video of actress Bhagyashree making her debut from Salman Khan’s blockbuster film ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ has surfaced. In this video, Bhagyashree is seen pole dancing to the song ‘Param Sundari’ with her friends.

Bhagyashree’s film career, which has been in the hearts of the audience since her first film, has not been very successful. However, after a long hiatus, Bhagyashree is all set to make a comeback with Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Thalayavi’. Currently Bhagyashree is in the news due to this pole dance video.





Bhagyashree shared this dance video while wishing his friend a happy birthday. This video also has many beautiful pictures. While sharing the video, Bhagyashree has written to her friend Param Sundari and wished her a happy birthday. In this video, the song ‘Param Sundari’ from Kriti Sanon’s recently released film ‘Mimi’ is played, on which Bhagyashree is seen pole dancing with her friend.

Bhagyashree had appeared in the Kannada film ‘Sitaram Kalyan’ in 201 years, while she last appeared in a Hindi film in 2010 in Sunil Shetty’s ‘Red Alert: The War Window’. Bhagyashree is very active on social media and often shares photos of her family time with fans.

