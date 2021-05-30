Dancing On Ice’s Sonny Jay is joined by fiancée Lauren Faith at Denise Van Outen’s cabaret show 

He was topped the winner of Dancing On Ice after this 12 months’s tumultuous collection.

And Sonny Jay seemed in good spirits as he attended Denise Van Outen’s cabaret present at Proud Embankment along with his fiancée Lauren Faith on Saturday.

The radio presenter, 27, reduce a dapper determine for the night, sporting a navy blazer with matching trousers and a white T-shirt.

Lauren seemed radiant in a purple mini gown whereas she let her blonde locks fall free down her shoulders.

Including peak to her body with a pair of black heels, Lauren complimented her outfit with an identical purse.

The pair, who obtained engaged in August 2020, seemed each inch the completely happy couple as they wrapped their arms round one another whereas posing for a snap.

It comes after Sonny admitted that his Dancing On Ice competitor Faye Brookes ‘completely deserved to win’ the competitors as he tipped her for victory from week one.

The radio presenter beat Faye and Colin Jackson within the last, regardless of the previous Corrie actress, 33, being bookies favorite to win.

Following his win, some disgruntled followers took to social media to air their frustrations, with many believing Faye ought to have been champion.

And plainly regardless of his success, Sonny is in settlement as he advised how he thought Faye ought to have received however he could not do something concerning the public vote.

He advised Metro.co.uk: ‘Faye was my largest competitors from the beginning. I mentioned it from the very starting. She got here out in our first week and he or she completely smashed it. I believed she was going to win.

‘However look, all of it comes all the way down to the general public vote. It is simply a type of issues. If these folks wished Faye to win, after the general public vote I could not do something about it.’

The Capital Radio star added: ‘Faye completely deserved to win. She’s superb. She’s a superb ice skater. She’s a beautiful particular person. Nevertheless it went my means I assume.’

It got here after a collection which was plagued with woes that compelled the ultimate to air every week early, with 5 stars compelled to tug out as a result of damage or optimistic Covid assessments.