Dancing video of Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Sahani: Partying and breaking plates went viral on social media

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor had a bang party on Monday, which was attended by many of her friends and family. Many videos of this party are going viral on social media and the most talked about is the plate breaking video.

On Monday, Neetu Kapoor had a big party with her daughter Riddhima and now there is a lot of discussion on the videos of this party. Famous designer Manish Malhotra is also seen in the party video. In the video everyone is seen doing a Greek dance zobra. In the video, Neetu Kapoor is seen dancing with a handkerchief in the air and enjoying the occasion to the fullest.





Besides, the funny video that came out shows people breaking plates. Neetu Kapoor also has a plate in his hand and one man is holding a lot of plates in his hand and the plate in the other hand is seen breaking it. After this everyone shouts loudly and enjoys this special occasion. In fact breaking the plate is considered good in Greek culture. It is said that doing so is considered a symbol of a new beginning. This practice is especially done at the time of marriage.

However, it seems that the video was not digested by the Indian audience. Maybe that’s why celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has closed the comment section after sharing this video.

Let me tell you that recently Neetu Kapoor went to the construction site of Krishna Raj Bungalow with her future daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. Alia, along with Ranbir Kapoor, had arrived here in February this year to review the construction work. It is said that this will be his new home after marriage.

