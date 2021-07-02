Dangal Co Stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh Got Matching Tattoos on Forearms | Dangal fame actress Fatima and Sanya Malhotra have done this work together, set an example of friendship

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who played Geeta and Babita in Aamir Khan’s film Dangal, started their career together. . Both the actresses share a very close bond with each other and the on screen as well as off screen tuning of both is amazing. Both the actresses are very active on social media.

Recently, Fatima Sana Shaikh, while sharing some pictures on Instagram, told that she and Sanya are getting matching tattoos. The Ludo fame actress wrote in the caption of the pictures – Sanya Malhotra and my tattoo. This pair of the film Dangal has got a dot tattoo done on the inside on their wrist. How the pairing of both is proved to a great extent by this fact.

Talking about the work front, the career graph of both the actresses is going up very fast. Both have proved themselves as successful actresses. Sanya Malhotra has so far shown magic on the screen through films like Paglait, Badhai Ho and Photograph, while Fatima has worked in films like Thugs of Hindostan, Ludo and Ajibhi Dastaan. has done.

Talking about the upcoming films, Sanya Malhotra will soon be seen working in Netflix’s original movie Meenakshi Sundeshwar. Apart from this, his film Love Hostel also remains in the discussion. The shooting of this film is going on right now.

