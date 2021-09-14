Danger! Backstage of the iconic game show Season 38 premiere with ousted host Mike Richards

Danger! Fans shared their shock when ousted host Mike Richards appeared on screen for the season premiere of the long-running gameshow.

Richards was kicked out on August 20 after just a day of taping on the podcast’s comments about women and Jews, but he managed to complete five episodes, which will air this week. .

“Weird to see Mike Richards come out to host #Jeopardy. No crawls or disclaimers,’ shared one viewer Twitter Adding Monday night, ‘thought they might have creative editing to work around the eps they did. Take a deep breath, he’s only there a week.’

In a raucous tribute to the show, an audience tweeted Picture with a danger! Tile that read ‘First Day on the Job’ read ‘I’ll take ‘Ghost of Alex’ odd categories for first episode of Temporary Perpetual Jeopardy host Mike Richards for $100. This is a reference to the show’s beloved former host Alex Trebek, who died of cancer in November 2020.

‘Not expecting to see Mike Richards hosting Tonight’s Jeopardy’, said one fan Twitter. ‘But you know what will compensate for that? An announcement before the show that they hired [Buzzy Cohen as host].’

Others shared their thoughts on Richards as host after watching the premiere episode.

Another viewer ‘hates the premiere of #MikeRichards as the new host of #MikeRichards’ tweeted, which was a common sentiment. Others shared their views that the producers could have gone ahead without using Richards as host.

One viewer pointed to the awkwardness of watching the episode, knowing that Richards would one day be fired after taping it. ‘It’s so funny to see Mike Richards in danger! Right now because the guy on TV doesn’t know he’s fired. He has no idea. but I know. I know he gets fired after filming the fifth game of the day and before he arrives for filming the next day,’ a fan tweeted.

ABC said they planned to air five episodes recorded by Richards before The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik took over the position full-time.

Richards, a game show veteran who has served as both host and producer over the years, was the second in a series of guest hosts who spent the remainder of the taping for Season 37 following the tragic death of longtime host Trebek. It was full.

After testing 16 hosts last season, Richards landed the coveted job as Jeopardy’s permanent host 15 months after being named executive producer. Bialik was expected to host the special spin-off episode.

But scandal erupted in 2013 and 2014 regarding comments made during podcasts that contained derogatory remarks about women and minorities.

There were also allegations of poor workplace conduct and sexual harassment during his time as a producer on another game show, The Price is Right.

By August 20, he was kicked out of the hosting gig and a week and a half later he was let go as the show’s executive producer.

When news broke that Richards would be on the podium for the premiere episode, fans of the show didn’t mince words.

In the running: Richards, 46, was announced as the permanent host of Jeopardy! on 11 August; He will be out of his job as host by August 20 after he surfaced of comments that made derogatory remarks about women and minorities.

In a memo in danger! Sony executive vice president Susan Preet, the staff that announced Richards’ release from the show as executive producer, confirmed that she had been let go, both at risk! and the wheel of fortune.

Prete indicated that officials hoped that Richards stepping down as host would be enough to quell the controversy, but added that ‘clearly that hasn’t happened’.

Prete sent the following message in an email per Deadline: ‘I’m writing to let you know that Mike will no longer serve as the EP of Wheels & Jopardy! effective immediately.’

‘We expected Mike to step down from the host position when he was in danger! This would have lessened the disruption and internal difficulties we all experienced in the past few weeks. It clearly hasn’t happened.’

Embassy Row’s Michael Davis has agreed to step down on an interim basis. The ax comes after an overwhelming response from fans of the show, many of whom wanted favorite LeVar Burton to take the reins.

Richards was also forced to address the recently resurfaced sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits from her time at The Price Is Right.

Amid his controversial comments, Richards previously referred to his former assistant, Beth Tryphon, as a ‘booth slut’, criticized women’s weight and was the ‘average white-male’ on a podcast he co-hosted between 2013–14. Host praised.

While appearing on The Random Show, Richards reportedly said, ‘Ixnay on the ose-nay’ and ‘she’s not an ew-Jay’. (Pig-Latin for ‘nix on the nose, he’s not Jewish’.)

He reportedly once questioned his female assistant and co-host about whether he had ever taken nude photos and said that the one-piece bathing suit made women ‘stupid and overweight’.

In another episode, her co-host Tryphon mentioned problems with their apartment, to which Richards reportedly said: ‘Does Beth live like Haiti?’

He was also made a victim of previous sexual assault lawsuits in early August. Richards claimed that the way his actions were described in the earlier lawsuits did not reflect the reality of ‘who I am’ in a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

Scandal: Richards’ comments were reportedly made during podcasts in 2013 and 2014; He is a game show veteran as both a host and producer; Richards was also dropped as executive producer.

“I want to address the complex employment issues raised in the press during my time at The Price is Right ten years ago,” he said. ‘These were allegations leveled against the show in an employment dispute.’

Shortly after news broke that Richards was positioned to succeed Trebek, his involvement in two harassment lawsuits – brought by two former models in The Price Is Right – while he was a producer there – reappeared. .

Richards said, “I want you all to know that the way my comments and actions are portrayed in these complaints do not reflect the reality of who I am or what we have done on The Price Is Right.” How did you work together?

One of the models, Brandi Cochran, sued FremantleMedia North America and The Price is Right Productions in 2010, claiming that producers sidelined and harassed her after she became pregnant.

Richards was not named as a defendant in the lawsuit, but Cochran alleged that she stopped talking to him after she became pregnant and implied that she would have been fired had the pregnancy not been a secret.

Richards made clear reference to Brandi’s complaints in her statement, saying, “I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent.

Mike said, ‘To me it’s the most important thing in the world. ‘I would say nothing to disrespect someone’s pregnancy and have always supported my partners in their parenting journey.’

Mike further stated that during his time on The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal shows ’embracing’ seven children born to female cast members.

Cochran was initially awarded more than $8 million in compensatory and punitive damages, which were later reversed following a settlement with the company.

Meanwhile, Lancia Cole sued Richards and another producer, as well as FremantleMedia North America, for wrongful termination and sexual harassment in 2011.

She alleged that producers reprimanded her in front of her peers, claiming that Richards began ignoring her and favoring another model with whom she was in a relationship in 2009.

The lawsuit was settled in 2013, and Richards, who denied any wrongdoing, was dismissed as a defendant before a settlement was reached.

Emotional Farewell: Khatron’s last episode! Aired January 8 with Alex Trebek as host

RIP: Trebek passed away on November 8, 2020; The longtime host revealed he was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in March 2019

Despite audience outrage, five episodes taped by Richards are expected to air sequentially this week while the search for a permanent host continues.

Mayim Bialik, 45, will serve as a guest host for several episodes; What will happen after that is yet to be decided.

Khatron’s last episode! It aired posthumously on January 8 with Trebek as host. Trebek passed away on November 8, 2020, after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

Season 38 opens with the announcement that Trebek’s family has dedicated Danger! Stage for the beginning of the day dear host. “It will now forever be known as the Alex Trebek Stage,” commenter said, adding that the camera showed a plaque naming the stage in a touching tribute.