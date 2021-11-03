‘Danger bell’ rang for BJP in the by-elections, what is the indication of defeat in all four seats in Himachal Pradesh?

There is an atmosphere of despair in the party with the results of the by-polls going against the ruling party BJP. The party could not get a single seat in the by-elections to one Lok Sabha seat Mandi and three assembly constituencies of Fatehpur, Arki and Jubal-Kotkhai, despite the BJP government in Himachal Pradesh. From this it seems that the by-election has raised alarm bells for the BJP. Strategists believe that understanding this signal, the party needs to work harder.

Assembly elections are due in many states in the next few months. Preparations are going on in full swing in all the parties regarding this. The most important of these are the elections of UP, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Apart from this, elections will also be held in Goa and Manipur. There is an NDA government at the center under the leadership of BJP for the last seven years. There is also a BJP government in the election states of UP and Uttarakhand. With the government of the same party both at the Center and in the state, it is expected that the ruling party will get the benefit in the elections, but the results of the by-elections held in Himachal Pradesh four days ago on Tuesday were contrary to expectations.

The mandate in all four seats went in favor of the Congress. The special thing is that the Lok Sabha constituency Mandi is the home district of the Chief Minister of the state, Jai Ram Thakur. In Jubal-Kotkhai seat, BJP candidate Neelam Seraike could not even save her deposit, she got only 2,644 votes. Seraike had to face defeat at the hands of a party rebel whose father was earlier an MLA from the seat. The Fatehpur and Arki seats were already with the Congress, the party was successful in retaining them.

However, for this defeat in the state, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has blamed the issue of inflation being raised vigorously by the opposition. He says that “Congress used inflation as a weapon, which was an issue in this by-election, but inflation is a global issue, not just here… All these things have hurt us.” Said that BJP would introspect on the party’s defeat in the by-elections.

Some results have also gone in favor of the ruling BJP. In Assam, the BJP and its allies have got success in all the seats. The ruling BJP retained the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat in Madhya Pradesh and snatched Jobat (Reserved) and Prithvipur assembly seats from the Congress.

