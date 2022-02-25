Danger’, these films-web-series on gay-lesbian subject have also been discussed

Entertainment

The story of this film is based on the love between two women and their homosexual relationship.

Ram Gopal Varma’s film ‘Khatra: Dangerous’ is ready for release in theaters after being cleared by the censor board. The film will hit the theaters on April 8. Actually, this film is based on lesbian relationships. The censor board has passed it with an A certificate. According to director Ram Gopal Varma, the film was not expected to pass the censors as it is a love story between two women, but after the abrogation of Section 377, homosexual relations have been legalized. But I am happy with the A certificate.

What’s in the film? The story of the film is based on the love between two women and their homosexual relationship. Those who are dissatisfied with this male dominated society are attracted towards each other. Very bold and intimate scenes have been shot in this crime thriller-drama film. The film stars South Indian actress Apsara Rani and Naina Ganguly in lead roles.

These movies-web series made on homosexual relationships have also been discussed: Even before Ram Gopal Varma’s film, many films and web series have been made that explore homosexual relationships. Deepa Mehta’s film ‘Fire’, which came in the year 1986, was based on this subject. Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das made a lot of headlines with their characters. At that time a section also criticized this film.

In the year 2004, the film Girlfriend was also based on the lesbian subject. Isha Kopikar and Amrita Arora were in lead roles in this film. There was a lot of commotion before the release of this film. Similarly, Hansal Mehta’s film ‘Aligarh’, which came in 2015, also became the subject of much discussion. In this also an attempt was made to explore the layers of homosexual relationships. Manoj Bajpayee made a lot of headlines with his acting.

These series of OTT have also been discussed: In recent times, many films and web series based on homosexual relationships have come on OTT platforms and have been well-liked. Hotstar’s web series ‘City of Dreams’ featured lesbian relationships. Priya Bapat made a lot of headlines with her acting in this series. Similarly, Alt Balaji’s web series ‘The Married Women’ also focuses on the lesbian subject. Hot Shots web series ‘The Night in Mumbai’ also featured lesbian relationships.


READ Also  Late Night Remembers Norm Macdonald
