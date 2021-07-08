Dangerous Android Apps That Should Not Install In Phone

We install different types of apps in smartphones, but some Android apps can prove to be dangerous for you. So you need to be careful with these apps.

Smartphones are no longer useful only for calling, but our very important data also remains in it. At the same time, hackers also keep an eye on the data stored in people’s smartphones and on their personal information. Hackers try to steal this information through malware. On the other hand, we install different types of apps in the smartphone, but some Android apps can prove to be dangerous for you. So you need to be careful with these apps. We are telling you about some such Android apps, which you should avoid installing.

cleaner apps

There are many cleaner apps available for Android smartphones. However, these apps should be avoided while installing their Android apps. These cleaner apps track the data of the smartphone along with wiping the cache memory. When users install these apps, these apps demand many types of permissions. Apps work only after giving these permissions. Also, these apps show such ads, clicking on which can make the user’s phone a victim of malware.

vpn

There are many VPN apps available for Android. However, according to the analysis, some VPN apps collect personal data of users. Even these VPN apps can steal the credit card details of the users. Along with this, they can also steal personal chats and pictures present in the smartphone.

weather forecasting apps

Many smartphone users install weather forecasting apps on their Android phones. However, these apps can prove to be dangerous for Android users. Many such apps have in-built trojans, which can collect user data and send it to hackers.

antivirus apps

People install anti virus apps to keep their smartphones safe from viruses. However, before installing anti virus apps, it should be kept in mind that those apps should not be from unknown developers. Because such apps can completely lock your phone.

browser apps

Many third party browser apps do not fully protect data transmission. This means that your valuable data can be misused.