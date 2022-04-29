World

Dangerous fire weather around US threatens effort to contain blazes

23 hours ago
Dangerous fire weather was expected on Friday, which would make the situation worse for firefighters across the United States.

Fox Weather reports that extreme fire weather risks exist in the central and southern highlands, including Colorado and Kansas.

There is also a higher risk of fiery weather in the northeast, where gusty winds and low humidity can fuel any forest fire.

The Arizona Cruise is fighting another fire because wind conditions threaten us

When crews advanced to the deadly Nebraska Road 702 fire – which has been burning since last week – officials were alert to lightning and winds of up to 50 miles per hour from the oncoming thunderstorm.

The fire, which burned 43,582 acres, is now 88% extinguished, according to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.

On Thursday, crews focused on two areas of uncontrolled burning just south of U.S. Highway 6 along the Republican River.

Firefighters from the Elk Creek Fire Protection District of Colorado, along with Nebraska National Guard firefighters, grid and mop up hot spots on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Road 702 Fire Division Bravo.

(Credit: Nebraska Emergency Management Agency)

Extreme levels of fire were declared Thursday in Nebraska, all of New Mexico and parts of Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Texas and Oklahoma.

Bad firefighting weather has created unusually hot and fast moving fires for this time of year.

The U.S. Forest Service says firefighters are working to control the Burnett branch fire in North Carolina, which was first reported Wednesday, and a new fire in New Mexico began Thursday at the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation.

At least 166 homes were destroyed in northeastern New Mexico, where the largest fires in the United States are currently raging, and winds of up to 50 miles per hour were expected in drought-stricken areas.

Millions of people in drought-stricken California must reduce water use

According to the U.S. National Forest Service for the Santa Fe National Forecast, Cafe Canyon and Hermit’s Peak Fire are now 37% controlled, covering 65,824 acres.

The agency noted that an air-powered race at the northern end of the fire on Thursday challenged firefighters on the ground and in the air.

About 3,000 firefighters are battling the blaze in Arizona and New Mexico.

In Copper State, authorities have reduced some eviction orders in the tunnel fire near Flagstaff.

This image, published by the US Forest Service, is known as Biman "Super Scooter" Fight the Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fire in the Santa Fe National Forest in New Mexico on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Firefighters are making significant progress in one of the largest unusually hot and fast-burning wildfires in the western United States this time of year. Forecasters from southwest to south high plains are warning of a similar gust of wind and a return to the next two days of wildfire racing fires across the landscape last week.

(US Forest Service via J. Michael Johnson / AP)

The fire is now 89% controlled, spread over 19,075 acres.

That fire – one of several in Arizona – affected more than 100 properties and burned 30 homes.

The National Inter-Agency Fire Center said Friday that 13 major fires had burned 236,407 acres.

More than one million acres have been burnt across the country since January 1.

Threats of fire-related weather across the country are expected to continue until the summer, according to a Recent Perspectives Issued by NIFC.

Fires have become a year-long threat West. Scientists say decades of firefighting and poor management have exacerbated the problems caused by more than 20 years of drought that are related to man-made studies. Climate change.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

