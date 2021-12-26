Dangerous leaks of technology

When technology becomes a universal and accepted medium of speed and dissemination, then the world of social media today bears great testimony to how concerns related to human sensibility start losing ground. This testimony, especially about women, raises many great concerns. However, in the midst of the threat of Corona, this year also social media remained a great way to connect with people, express themselves and come out of their loneliness.

During this, women talked a lot about their life, about their struggle as well as about their achievements on the forums related to social media. Many such women also came forward who gave expression to their experiences in the form of poetry-story during this period. Overall, it was an experience that would be considered constructive in every respect. But when this creativity came in the hands of some professionals, they prepared the ground of disaster overnight for women. The fearless openness of the OTT platform not only reached the pit of nudity straight ahead of indecency during this time, but the glamor of it also came to the fore.

This year, an experience of putting women of Muslim community directly into the online cell came to the fore, which surprised everyone. Photos of Muslim women were uploaded without permission on an app called ‘Sulli Deals’ and bidding them as ‘Sulli of the Day’. The word ‘Sulli’ is a derogatory term used for women. Obviously, this word was specifically used to refer to the mental and social exploitation of Muslim women.

Lack of any digital security for women of particular religion is a serious problem in a democratic country. Through ‘Sully Deals’ it was also understood how deadly the acid game of religion and sect is and how it destroys the sensitive concerns related to our social composition. In general, we are used to seeing the debate on communalism tied up in the political square. The scholars who have a serious discussion about this also explain with their arguments how through communalism, political intentions become invincible in a democratic system. The ‘Sully Deals’ revealed that communalism is the truth of the mentality which aims at division and hatred.

The thinking through which apps like ‘Sully Deals’ are created is the same thinking that likes to see every initiative of change in society divided on the basis of caste and gender. A report by Amnesty International, which came out last year, states that Dalit women leaders in India suffered more online abuse. According to the report, they had to face 59 percent more threats and hate tweets. Muslim women were 94.1 percent more likely to hear caste or religious abuses than women leaders of other religions. It is clear that the media of information and expression through which we think of making a better world with technology friendly, that world itself is so anti-women.

A report by the Observer Research Foundation (OAF) states that as of 2019, only 33 per cent of women in India used social media as against 67 per cent of men. 52 percent of women users do not trust in sharing their personal information on the internet. Less than 26 per cent of women abstain from using mobile-internet because of harassment, fear of being a victim of porn and misogyny. Another ORF report from last year says that it has become impossible to separate real and cyberspace violence. A large section of Internet trolls focus on the communal issue and create a new structure of patriarchy.

