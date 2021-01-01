Dangerous love affair between a couple on a bike: Girl hugs a boy on a bike for romance: Dangerous love affair between a Bhopal couple on a bike, made by a car driver Video

Highlights A video of a love scene on a bike has gone viral in Bhopal

A girl sitting on a bike tank facing a boy on VIP Road

The car rider made a video of the two, which went viral on social media

Bhopal police are searching for the two through CCTV video

Bhopal

A video has been going viral on social media in Bhopal for the past two days (Bhopal Couple Video Viral). The viral video is said to be of VIP Road. In the video, a couple riding a bike are having a romance. The car driver behind him has made a video of it. The 13-second video has gone viral on social media. After the video went viral, police launched a search for the two-wheeler couple.

He was riding his bike on VIP Road, adjacent to the boat club. At the same time, the girl was sitting on the tank facing him. The two were wrapped around each other while driving. The car driver behind him has made a video of it. The driver chases after the two and moves on, but he continues to ride the young bike. The car driver has made the video viral on social media.

Gwalior viral video: Sword cuts cake at birthday party, friends shoot hard, panic spreads in area

In the viral video, you can clearly see that the young man was inviting a dangerous accident in this manner. In the meantime, no one tried to stop the couple. This time the girl is also seen making a video on the car driver. But she nods. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

Two videos of the same villain go viral in Hoshangabad, impotent and laborer beaten, FIR lodged

Police are also trying to identify the two on the basis of a viral video. It is a crime to ride a bike like this. Police are trying to reach young men and women through bike numbers. For this, the CCTV video of that part is also being watched.

Go and give the video to the collector, I have come to Bhopal from Bhind with a bribe … Your Aadhar card will not be made

It is worth mentioning that Bhopal’s VIP Road is home to all the big people in the state. The boat club also houses the residence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. In such a situation, the security system in the area remains strong. Despite this, the couple broke the rules and thus rode the bike.