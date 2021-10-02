Dangerous, roadless forest became the path of hopeless hope
NECOCLÍ, Colombia — For decades, the Darren Gap, a roadless, lawless stretch of wilderness connecting South America to the North, was considered so dangerous that only a few thousand people a year dared, or desperate, try to cross it. Were.
But the economic devastation caused by the pandemic in South America was such that in the first nine months of this year, Panama officials say, an estimated 95,000 migrants, most of whom are Haitians, attempted to make their way to the United States.
He traveled in shorts and flip-flops, his possessions stuffed in plastic bags, his children in his arms and his children by hand. It is uncertain how many made it – and how many did not. And yet tens of thousands more have gathered in Colombia, eager for their turn to try.
Experts said the migrants’ willingness to try to break the notoriously dangerous land bridge linking Colombia and Panama – a barrier to walking north for a long time – presents a humanitarian disaster not only among those making the trek, but the president. There is also a potential immigration challenge for Biden. in the coming months.
Thousands of Haitians who crossed the border into Texas last month, jolting the city of Del Rio and jeopardizing the Biden administration, were at the forefront of a massive movement of migrants headed for the wilderness and then the United States. Those who fled their troubled Caribbean country as far south as Chile and Brazil began moving north months earlier in the hope that President Biden would welcome them.
Dan Restrepo, the former national security adviser for Latin America under President Barack Obama, said, “We may very well be in the grip of a historic displacement of people in America toward the United States.” “When one of the most impenetrable parts of the wilderness in the world is no longer deterring people, it underscores that political boundaries, no matter how enforced, won’t be either.”
The Darien, also known as the Isthmus of Panama, is a narrow area of land dividing the Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea. The parts are so inaccessible that when engineers built the Pan-American Highway connecting Alaska to Argentina in the 1930s, only one section was left unfinished. That piece—66 roadless miles of turbulent rivers, rugged mountains and venomous snakes—became known as the Darren Gap. Today, travel through the gap is made more dangerous by a criminal group and human traffickers who control the region, often committing extortion and sometimes sexual assault.
Now, Necocli, a small Colombian tourist town at the mouth of the route, has become a platform for migrants hoping to cross. Thousands of families spend their time in hostels, or in tents by the beach. Hungry and running out of money, everyone is waiting for their turn to get them by boat to the edge of the forest.
“I’m afraid,” said 30-year-old Ruth Alix, who was traveling with her husband, their daughter, Farlaine, 3, and their son, Wladensky, 6 months.
The number of migrants traveling so far this year has more than tripled the previous annual record in 2016. At one time, Cubans made up most of the migrants walking through the gap. Now, almost all of the migrants are Haitians who settled in South America during better economic times, but who were among the first to lose jobs and homes when the pandemic hit.
Panama’s foreign minister, Erica Moynes, said more than 1,000 migrants cross Darien every day, an influx that has pushed border infrastructure to the brink. He said his government has tried to provide food and medical care to survivors of the forest path, but the authorities cannot meet the demand.
“We have completely exceeded our ability to support them,” she said, adding that she was “raising the alarm” about the need for a regional response to the crisis.
“There are still many more to come,” she said. “Please listen to us.”
Each group leaving is quickly replaced by another 1,000 or more migrants, creating a bottleneck that has replaced the necrocli. There is sewer overflow in the street. Water has stopped coming from some taps. Markets now sell kits made for crossing Darren; These include shoes, knives and baby slings.
They know the journey ahead is dangerous, he said. He had heard stories of drownings and fatal falls.
At least 50 bodies have been found in Darien this year alone, although the true number is estimated to be at least four times higher, according to the International Organization for Migrants.
Sexual assault is also a risk: Doctors Without Borders has documented 245 cases in Darien over the past five months, though the group believes the actual number is much higher.
The family had fled Haiti for French Guiana on the northern coast of South America, but found only poverty. Returning to Haiti was not an option, Ms Alix said. The country is torn apart by the assassination of the president and an earthquake, its economy is in shambles and its streets are haunted by gangs.
The only option, Ms Alix said, was the road to the north.
“We take this risk Since We have kids,” said 29-year-old Vladimir Demier, Ms Alix’s husband.
Many people knew the Biden administration was sending people back to Haiti who had managed to make it to the United States — but they were still willing to try.
Henderson Ecclesias, 42, of Haiti, was also living with his wife and 3-year-old daughter in Brazil when the pandemic hit. In May, he lost his job, he said. By August, he and his family were moving to the United States.
“I hope they change the way they are acting,” he said of the Americans. “Our lives depend on it.”
In recent years, increasing numbers of migrants had begun to brave the corridor, a journey that takes a week or more. But in the aftermath of the pandemic, which hit South America particularly hard, that boom has become a flood of desperate families. Panama officials said at least one of those who crossed this year was a child.
As the number of immigrants arriving at the US border grew, the Biden administration retreated from a more open approach to migration in the presidency’s first days and took a tougher approach with a singular goal: getting people to enter the United States. Stop trying. .
“If you come into the United States illegally, you will be turned back,” Alejandro Meyercas, the secretary of Homeland Security, said in September. “Your journey will not be successful, and you will endanger your life and that of your family.”
But the warning is unlikely to return the thousands of Haitians who are already on the road.
In recent times, there were about 20,000 migrants in Necocli, Colombia. And there are already 30,000 Haitian expatriates in Mexico, according to a senior Mexican foreign ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
“They’ve already started traveling, they’ve already started thinking about America,” said Andrew Seeley, president of the Migration Policy Institute. “It’s not that easy to turn it off.”
One recent morning, Ms Alix and Mr Demier woke their children before dawn in the tiny house they were sharing with a dozen other migrants. It was their turn to board the boat that would take them to the edge of the forest.
In the dark, Ms. Alix threw her bag over her shoulders and held Vladensky to her chest. In one hand he held a pot of spaghetti, which was meant to last as long as it lasted. Her other hand reached out to her child, Farlaine.
The family was joined by a crowd of others on the beach. A dockworker handed Ms. Alix a large life support. She wrapped it around Furline’s little body and boarded the boat. Riders: 47 adults, 13 children, seven infants, all expatriates.
“Bye!” shouted a man from the boat company. “Have a nice journey!”
Government officials are largely absent from Darien. The area is controlled by a criminal group known as the Clan del Golfo, whose members see migrants as much as they see drugs: goods they can tax and control.
Once the migrants disembark from the boats, they are met by smugglers – usually poor men in the area – who offer to take them to the wild, with prices starting at $250 per person. For an extra $10 they’ll carry a backpack. For another $30, a child.
Farline and her family spent the night in a tent at the edge of the woods. In the morning, he left before sunrise along with hundreds of others.
“I take the bag,” shouted the smuggler. “I’ll take the kids!”
Soon, a vast plain became a vast forest. Farlaine climbed among the trees following her parents. Vladensky fell asleep on his mother’s chest. Other children cried, the first to show signs of exhaustion.
As the group crosses river after river, the weary adults begin to drop their bags. They climbed up and then down a steep, muddy slope, only to see the next one. The faces that were hopeful, excited as well, had become lethargic from fatigue that morning.
A woman in a leopard print dress faints. A crowd formed. A man gave him water. Then they all got up, picked up their bags and started walking.
Today was, after all, just the first day in Darien, and he had a long way to go.
Julie Turkowitz reported from Necocli, Colombia; Natalie Kittroeff from Mexico City; and Sofia Villamil from Necocli and Bajo Chiquito, Panama. Oscar Lopez contributed reporting from Mexico City, and Marie Trini Zia from Panama City.
