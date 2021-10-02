Dangerous, roadless forest became the path of hopeless hope

NECOCLÍ, Colombia — For decades, the Darren Gap, a roadless, lawless stretch of wilderness connecting South America to the North, was considered so dangerous that only a few thousand people a year dared, or desperate, try to cross it. Were.

But the economic devastation caused by the pandemic in South America was such that in the first nine months of this year, Panama officials say, an estimated 95,000 migrants, most of whom are Haitians, attempted to make their way to the United States.

He traveled in shorts and flip-flops, his possessions stuffed in plastic bags, his children in his arms and his children by hand. It is uncertain how many made it – and how many did not. And yet tens of thousands more have gathered in Colombia, eager for their turn to try.